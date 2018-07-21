Molly Qerim And Jalen Rose Are New Sports Power Couple After ESPN Anchors Quietly Wed

Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose got married in New York and honeymooned in Turks and Caicos.

ESPN anchors Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose tied the knot super discreetly, making them the newest sports power couple. Jalen is a former NBA star and current ESPN commentator, while Molly hosts First Take.

The couple hinted at their big day in an Instagram post, where Jalen hugged Molly from behind as both smiled widely. The photo was geotagged “Turks & Caicos.” And if you were looking closely enough, you would have noticed Molly’s ring on her left hand, detailed Page Six.

Later on, Jalen posted a photo on his Twitter page of Molly captioned “Earth Angel” of her in her wedding dress. Molly also shared a photo of the two in their wedding attire. Molly is wearing a super chic off-the-shoulder white dress with beautiful, large frills that looks inspired by traditional flamenco outfits. The dress is long, but has a high slit so her legs peek through. Jalen is wearing a matching white suit with white pants.

The couple went public with their relationship in July, 2016. The Detroit News said that the ceremony took place in New York, but that the honeymoon took place in Turks and Caicos.

During his ball-playing days, Jalen, a former Michigan Wolverine, had a 13-year NBA career spanning many teams, including Denver, Indiana, Chicago, New York, and Phoenix.

Molly’s not the only ESPN reporter to get married this month. Sideline reporter Olivia Harlan got married to Sam Drekker, an NBA forward for the Los Angeles Clippers. The couple had a more public affair, with a ceremony at the Horseshoe Bay Golf in Egg Harbor, according to the Journal Sentinel. Olivia also has a famous grandfather: former Green Bay Packers executive Bob Harlan.

Molly wore a sweet wedding dress with a large skirt and a sparkly headpiece. Sam sported a sleek white tuxedo with black accents and black pants.

In the beginning of July, ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath got married to Max Dorsch, who is not in the sports business, but is believed to be working in real estate investments.

McGrath wore a mermaid-style dress with a floral lace overlay, and Max wore a dark suit with pastel purple shirt and a darker pastel purple tie. The couple was married in an outdoor ceremony, and luckily the sun shone brightly for them on their big day. McGrath has also worked for Fox Sports. She’s been focusing on college football for at least a few years, according to The Spun.