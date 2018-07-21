‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, July 20: Hilary Loses Her Baby & Nick Sleeps With Phyllis

Bad news may be more than Hilary can handle as she fights for her life.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, July 20 brings terrible news for Hilary and Devon’s baby’s fate, while Nick and Phyllis make poor choices that lead to an unplanned night together.

Devon (Bryton James) finally arrived at the hospital and learned that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) survived the surgery, but she lost the baby. Neil (Kristoff St. John), comforted Devon while he cried, and then Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Shauna (Camryn Munn), Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Lily (Christel Khalil) gathered around Devon and reassured him that Hilary would pull through. Then everybody told Devon how the entire accident ended up happening, and he was upset to hear all the details.

Eventually, he visited Hilary in the ICU, and he told her he loved her. She asked him why she was there, and he informed her there’d been an accident. Then, she asked about the baby, and he had to let her know that the baby did not survive the surgery. They both sobbed.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) received some support from Jack (Peter Bergman) over her and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) fight. Jack reminded his ex-wife that lies are a symptom of gambling addiction, and he urged her to give Billy a second chance. At the Abbott house, Kyle (Michael Mealor) asked Billy how long he planned to stay, and Billy mentioned his time at home would be temporary.

Today on #YR, Nick explores his dark side and Ashley pursues a new alliance.

When Ashley (Eileen Davidson) arrived, she annoyed Billy by quizzing him on “Jaboat” reimbursement confusion, and they went to check out the paperwork. Unfortunately, when Phyllis stopped by to try to patch things up with Billy, he had already left. She went to find him, but when she did, he was gambling once again, and she left angry.

After Billy decided to send her on a business trip over lunch at the Club, Ashley convinced Kyle to form an alliance with her and report on any strange “Billy activity.” He agreed when she offered to have his back when Billy implodes at Jabot.

At the Club bar, Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) has drinks and commiserate over their respective fights with their significant others. Nick found Sharon’s (Sharon Case) engagement ring because she’d taken it off. Eventually, they returned to her place where they played video games while Nick updated her about pretending to be J.T.

Phyllis appreciated Nick’s bad boy side, and she said that she’s bad to the bone. One thing led to another, and they ended up having sex in the kitchen and then Nick stayed the night.

