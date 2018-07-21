‘Bachelorette’ Episode 9 Spoilers: Reality Steve Confirms Becca Kufrin’s Next Elimination, Pinpoints Timing

Reality Steve has shared some new 'Bachelorette' spoilers about Becca Kufrin's next elimination.

Becca Kufrin faces a heartbreaking elimination in Episode 9 and new Bachelorette spoilers about what viewers will see have just emerged. Gossip guru Reality Steve has already revealed who gets sent home during the July 23 show, and now he’s adding some additional context. Will it be Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, or Jason Tartick?

These new Bachelorette spoilers emerged thanks to the taping of the Men Tell All special that happened Friday in Los Angeles. Reality Steve always gets the scoop from these tapings and it looks like he did it again.

Typically, the final two contestants are not at these tell-all tapings, but the third-place finisher is. The audience is shown the upcoming episode before the contestants are brought out so they are then up to speed with the elimination that will have happened when the tell-all episode airs.

From the sounds of things, the Season 14 Men Tell All followed this same pattern. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, via Twitter, neither Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann were there, but Jason Tartick was. Reality Steve had previously shared that Jason would be eliminated in Episode 9 and now it’s been confirmed.

One tidbit that the gossip guru didn’t have available to share earlier was the timing of Tartick’s elimination. Some eagle-eyed viewers had picked up on a potentially major Bachelorette spoiler in a preview for Monday’s show, and now Reality Steve confirms it.

Apparently, Becca doesn’t do an overnight date with Jason. Previews show her during the daytime portion, and she is seemingly having a blast. The couple also starts out the evening portion of their date with dinner, but Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Kufrin reportedly eliminates Tartick at that stage rather than offer him the fantasy suite card.

Becca is shown in previews heavily crying, upset that she feels she’s just done to one man what Arie did to her. Some people noticed that she seemed to be wearing the very same earrings that she had on for the dinner portion of her date, and her hair and dress looked the same as well. That led some to speculate that Jason was eliminated during his date and not at a rose ceremony, and now it seems that’s indeed the case.

Will history repeat itself? The most DRAMATIC fantasy suites in Bachelorette history are almost here! pic.twitter.com/sZ3hBNcqCW — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 20, 2018

So far, Jason hasn’t posted anything on social media confirming he’s in Los Angeles, nor have any fellow cast members tagged him in any posts. However, someone else on Twitter who seems to be based in Los Angeles tweeted on Friday that she saw him, called his name, and got a wave from him. There wouldn’t really be any reason to doubt these latest Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, but for some, it is nice to see some sort of independent confirmation that he’s apparently on the right track.

Jason Tartick reportedly will not be part of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Will he be a contender to become the next Bachelor lead instead? It looks like his elimination definitely takes a toll on Becca Kufrin in Episode 9, and fans will be curious to see what additional spoilers emerge regarding the upcoming Men Tell All special.