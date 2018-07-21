Watch Montreal Alouettes Vs. Calgary Stampeders Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Saturday CFL Clash

The only undefeated team in the Canadian Football League, the Calgary Stampeders, host the struggling Montreal Alouettes in a Saturday night CFL clash.

The only undefeated team in the Canadian Football League face perhaps the worst team in the league, as the Montreal Alouettes attempt to turn their season around when they travel to Alberta to face the Calgary Stampeders. The Stampeders were last season’s Grey Cup runners-up, losing in a 27-24 heartbraker to the Toronto Argonauts, as the CFL official site records.

Canadian football prognosticators, even in the Alouettes’ hometown, don’t hold out much hope for the team to better its 1-3 mark in Saturday night’s game.

“This one could get ugly,” wrote the Montreal Gazette. “The Als are averaging 15.3 points per game this season, while Calgary’s defence allows just 9.5. Montreal might require a road map to locate the end zone.”

Montreal has suffered a string of injuries, culminating in quarterback Jeff Matthews now taking a turn on the six-game injured reserve list. That moves 31-year-old Drew Willy, into the starting role. Willy is now playing for his fourth CFL team after practice-squad stays with four NFL teams and even a brief stay with the Las Vegas Locomotives of the short-lived United Football League, which went belly-up midway through the 2012 season, the league’s fourth, according to Deadspin.

Oddsmakers see Calgary as heavy favorites, winning by a 24-6 score, as predicted by Sports Interaction.

Joirneyman Drew Willy, seen here in the uniform of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, gets the start for Montreal on Saturday. Marianne Helm / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders Saturday night CFL showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, July 21; 6 p.m. Pacific, and 9 p.m. Eastern. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 22.

The Als may have thought they caught a break when Stampeders star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had to leave last week’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks, as the Calgary Sun reported. But Mitchell may be in the lineup on Saturday night, according to Head Coach Dave Dickenson.

Backup Nick Arbuckle has been getting most of the reps in practice this week, and performed well in relief of the injured Mitchell in Ottawa, completing eight of 14 passes for 84 yards and a TD in the Calgary victory.

Kamar Jorden of the Calgary Stampeders has 271 receiving yards this season, 10th in the CFL. Andre Ringuette / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the exciting CFL Week 5 Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders game, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders Canadian gridiron clash live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Als vs. Stamps game streamed live at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription package for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.