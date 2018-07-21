Watch Bayern Munich Vs. Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Online

In one of the most mouth-watering International Champions Cup preseason matchups, German champs Bayern Munich face French title-winners Paris Saint-Germain.

In a preseason clash of European titans and a rematch of a group stage matchup from last season’s UEFA Champions League, as the SoccerPunter database records, perennial German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face French Ligue 1 title-winners Paris Saint-Germain in an International Champions Cup match that will live stream from Austria on Saturday.

Coming less than one week after the conclusion of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, both teams will be without several top stars, who are still resting after what was an intense and surprising competition. Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez, Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer will be absent from the Bayern Munich 11, according to Real Sport 101.

On the other hand, Chilean international midfielder Arturo Vidal will be ready to go along with Arjen Robben and David Alaba to give Bayern fans at least a glimpse of what their actual team will look like once the real action gets underway when the defending champs take to the pitch against Hoffenheim on August 24, according to the Bundesliga official site.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich Vs. Paris Saint-Germain International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 32,000-seat Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Saturday, July 21. Fans in the United States can catch the live stream starting at 10 a,m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Arturo Vidal will play for Bayern Munich on Saturday. Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

For Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar of Brazil, Edinson Cavani of Uruguay, and teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe of new World Cup champions France will miss the game as they recover from their countries’ Russian campaigns, according to Goal.com.

Even though he is not playing, Neymar is speaking and on Thursday he took time to dispel rumors that he will be on his way out of the French side, saying he plans to stay with PSG and “win titles,” according to the Associated Press. The Brazilian superstar had been linked with a move to Real Madrid, after Cristiano Ronaldo elected to depart the Bernabéu for Italian champions Juventus.

Brazilian star Neymar says he plans to stay at PSG, despite a rumor move to Real Madrid. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the exciting preseason Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Bayern Munich Vs. Paris Saint-Germain International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Bayern vs. PSG match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.