‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Facing Criminal Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman

This isn't the first time the actor stands accused of serious allegations.

Anthony Anderson is well known for his comedic acting and just recently landed another best actor Emmy nomination for his role in the ABC sitcom, Black-ish. For this alone, Anderson should be on cloud nine right now. However, The Blast reported on Friday that a criminal investigation against Anderson is now underway as he stands accused of allegedly assaulting a woman.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, first met Anderson, 47, when she catered an event he threw more than a year ago. The two connected again afterwards when she approached the former Law & Order actor to speak about “future business opportunities.” It was during this second meeting the woman claims Anderson assaulted her.

However, it wasn’t until after the Me Too movement was born that the victim truly felt that she could come forward to report the alleged crime, which she did this year at the Hollywood Division of the LAPD.

The LAPD told the media outlet that they “have a crime report,” which lists Anderson “as a suspect in a crime” and that “it is an open investigation.” Anderson’s rep went on record to say that the actor “unequivocally disputes the claim.”

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

While the news is understandably shocking for his fans, this is not the first time that Anderson stands accused of such serious allegations. Back in 2004, Anderson, along an assistant director, were both accused of raping an extra in a trailer after she appeared in the film Hustle & Flow, which went on to be nominated for an Oscar. However, due to not enough “probable cause” given the extra’s testimony of events, the case was then dismissed.

Arising in October, 2017, following the Harvey Weinstein sexual allegation scandals, the Me Too movement has become a global phenomena in helping both women and men find the courage to come forward with their stories of sexual assault and abuse, predominately in the Hollywood industry. Many high-profile celebrities, including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Angelina Jolie, accused Weinstein of making unwanted sexual advances toward them and sexually assaulting them.

Since then, McGowan, Paltrow, Argento, Judd, and Jolie have become strong advocates for the movement. Other advocates for the Me Too movement included the late Anthony Bourdain.

Kevin Spacey is another actor who is currently facing criminal investigations in the U.S. and in the U.K. for allegedly sexually assaulting a number of men.