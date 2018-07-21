George H.W. Bush’s Heart Doctor Has Been Shot And Killed

George H.W. Bush's cardiologist was killed on Friday.

Tragedy has, once again, struck former George H.W. Bush, as his cardiologist was shot and killed on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, who treated George H.W. Bush in 2000, when he complained of an irregular heartbeat, was shot by a fellow bicyclist as he was traveling to his job at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas.

He was killed almost instantly.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who has been described as someone wearing a grey hoodie, with a pair of khaki shorts and a tan baseball cap.

The former president called Hauknecht a “good man” and a “good doctor” upon learning of his passing.

The doctor had been in practice for more than 40 years, and specialized in cardiovascular disease. He was on staff at the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center.

CNN reports that it was Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner that broke the news on the national level.

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

In celebration of Barbara Bush’s 93rd birthday, honor her commitment to literacy by making a donation today to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Your gift will help us continue to work toward Mrs. Bush’s vision! https://t.co/30a8nEYOgg pic.twitter.com/ozLmOjXe8b — Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (@BarbaraBushFdn) June 8, 2018

The loss of his one-time cardiologist is just the latest in a string of tragedies that the former president has faced.

He lost his longtime wife, Barbara, earlier this year.

However, he can take some comfort in knowing that his beloved wife’s legacy lives on.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation has given a lucky public library more than $200,000 to help with their literacy programs.

The library, which is in the Harris County Public Library system, will be part of the Family Place Libraries, a national initiative that encourages literacy, learning, and health.

Barbara Bush’s Foundation for Family Literacy, according to their mission statement, is committed to providing “low-income families across the nation with scholarships to learn together. We partner with a network of high-performing local family literacy programs that help both young children and their parents learn how to read and write.”

Literacy was a passion of the late first lady’s when her husband, George H.W. Bush, was still in office, and she continued with her foundation until just before her death.

But like Barbara Bush, the former president’s doctor is someone who was taken from him way too soon, and in such a tragic way. Anyone who has any leads on the suspect is invited to call the Houston Police Department.