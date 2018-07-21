Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Paint Romantic Picture Of Tom Tom Ahead Of Opening

Lisa Vanderpump's new business partners are in love with their new bar.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are dishing on the upcoming opening of their long-awaited West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom, and they are serving up a surprisingly sweet picture. The dynamic Vanderpump Rules duo recently talked to Bravo’s The Feast about their business venture with Lisa Vanderpump, and it sounds like it could be the best spot in WeHo to find a great cocktail — or a love connection.

Sandoval talked to The Feast about the layout of Tom Tom.

“Right when you walk in, you get natural light, double bar stools right at the beautiful bar. As you go deeper in, there are these half-circle private booths. And then as the sun goes down and it gets dark, it reveals this beautiful garden.”

The Vanderpump Rules star even offered a step-by-step roadmap for someone trying to meet their soulmate at Tom Tom.

“Start at the bar, go out to the garden, meander, and then come back to the half circle,” he said.

Schwartz was more blunt.

“You get a cocktail at the bar, then you sit down by the fireplace, you whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears, then you go to the shot bar, take shots, get the mojo flowing. Then you go to the garden and you fall in love all over again — or for the first time!”

Both Toms agree that their place, which includes an alfresco space, is one of a kind. Schwartz went on to called the space “the hanging gardens of West Hollywood.”

“Every spot is like it’s unique own little world — there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Schwartz said.

Of Tom Tom’s décor, LisaVanderpump told Daily Mail TV, the following.

“It’s just been an extraordinary journey. When you see inside, it’s like you’ve been transported into another world.”

Vanderpump Rules fans first learned of the possibility of Tom Tom nearly two years ago when Lisa Vanderpump approached the two Toms to see if they were interested in investing in her new bar and restaurant. The reality stars invested a reported $50,000 each in exchange for a 5 percent stake in the restaurant.

Season 6 of the Bravo reality show showcased the planning of the club, but the opening date has remained a mystery. A soft opening for the Daily Mail’s summer party gave some lucky attendees a first look at the place, but the general public is still out of luck.

While there’s no menu listed on the Tom Tom Bar website yet, Food and Wine reveals that Sandoval gave an interview in which he touted the eatery’s “elevated bar food” and “shared plates.” On the bar side, Tom Tom will feature Vanderpump Rosé and Vanderpump Vodka, as well as one-of-a-kind infused cocktails.

“I have machines that I can do my own infusions that would normally take 30 days in 30 minutes,” Sandoval told Bustle. “I have more than one machine that I’m looking at using that freezes alcohol… to where you can take shots off of wooden spoons. This is gonna be alcohol consumption on a whole other level.”

According to Bustle, the Tom Tom bar could be open by the last week of July, which is next week.