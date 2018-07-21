Roseanne Barr Claims ABC Fired Her Because She Voted For Donald Trump

Roseanne Barr claims that she was fired by ABC because she voted for Donald Trump. She also provided an explanation regarding why she isn’t a racist, which she also claims she was labelled as for supporting Trump’s presidential bid. In fact, Barr said quite a few things in her video shot from her studio where she could speak freely “without the filter of the biased media.”

The entire flap started when Barr tweeted that she thought former Obama adviser Valerie Jarret was the “offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes” according to Yahoo. Roseanne said that she was using Ambien at the time and must have tweeted it without her knowledge.

Barr later apologized for what she said, Tweeting, “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks, I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

However, prior to the apology, which was delayed in coming out, ABC fired Barr from Roseanne, the show in which she played the titular character. Show writers, including Wanda Sykes, tendered resignations, and it as reported that several cast members contacted their agents to get them off the show. In a matter of hours, the show appeared to be dead.

In response, Barr took to what appears to be her son’s YouTube channel to “explain” her earlier comments. (Please be advised that this video includes adult language.)

In her video, Roseanne referred to Jarret as a “b***h”, and also provided her rationale for why her Planet of The Apes remark was not racist.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the b***h was white, goddammit. I thought the b***h was white. F***!”

Not long after the Jarret incident was “explained” by Roseanne, she posted another video, this one called “Roseanne Barr’s official statement” which can also be seen on YouTube. In this video she makes her claim that ABC fired her for voting for Trump. Barr also claimed that voting for Trump is why she has been labelled a racist, because voting for him is not allowed in Hollywood, as reported by ET Online.

Roseanne Barr Goes Berserk, Rehashes Valerie Jarrett Controversy in New Video: 'I Thought the B—- Was White!' https://t.co/ZR2I6HnEW7 via @TVLine pic.twitter.com/1rgKyePDsS — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) July 20, 2018

A Roseanne spin-off without Barr cast has been green-lit for ten episodes, and Roseanne is now rumored to have her own talk show in the works. Her videos offering explanations for the events of her life the past couple of months did not appear to play out well on social media, as many criticized her doubling down on the Jarret tweet by finding other ways to insult her.