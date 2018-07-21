‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, July 23: Hilary’s Life In Danger As Devon Comforts Her

After losing their baby, Hilary may also lose her life.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 23, prove those terrible choices for Nick and Phyllis may have life-changing consequences. Plus, life-threatening injuries lead Devon to ask Hilary to marry him.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are at it again, and now it’s time to deal with the fallout of the morning after. Of course, so far, nobody knows that Nick and Phyllis spent the night together, so now they turn their focus toward damage control.

In fact, Nick makes a pact with Phyllis, according to She Knows Soaps. While they succumbed to passion and made poor choices the evening before, they both agree that this does not have to mean the end of things for Billy (Jason Tompson) and Phyllis, or Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick. After all, they both love their significant others. Each one of them merely suffered fights at home and turned to the other for comfort. However, both Nick and Phyllis should consider examining what their quick infidelity actually means because it seriously doesn’t bode well for either of their relationships. They agree to keep their indiscretion a secret, which is great since that always works out in Genoa City.

Unfortunately for the two exes, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) arrives at the wrong time and realizes something is up. That means Kyle gains the edge at Jabot since he has something on Billy’s girlfriend, Phyllis, and he has his Aunt Ashley (Eileen Davidson) looking out for issues with Billy. Kyle agrees to keep Phyllis’s secret as long as she helps him out at work.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) arrives and provides comfort to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) after she lost their baby due to injuries from the car crash with Lily (Christel Khalil). Losing the baby they didn’t even know the gender of really hurts both Devon and Hilary, but he’s there to provide her with all the comfort he can throughout the ordeal, even as he fights back his own emotions.

Ultimately, Hilary’s fighting for her life and Devon tries to ensure she has the strength to make it. Unfortunately, Nate (Brooks Darnell) gives Devon some bad news about Hilary’s condition. She’s experiencing so much bleeding that she may not survive the injuries.