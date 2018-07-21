Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Has Never Done Plastic Surgery Or Botox

The heiress and entrepreneur has been obsessed with taking care of her skin since she was a little girl.

Paris Hilton says she has never had any kind of plastic surgery, fillers or even Botox— and it’s for a very good reason.

The 37-year-old heiress and beauty mogul recently told People that she has always been “obsessed” with skincare after getting great advice from her mom, Kathy Hilton. So, she has been able to avoid the procedures that many Hollywood women regularly go through.

Hilton revealed that her mother always warned her to stay out of the sun and that she has been using face creams, including the pricey La Mer line, since she was 8 years old.

“I’ve never done any Botox, filler — no plastic surgery in my life.”

Hilton is sharing her secrets along with her newly launched Paris Hilton Skincare line, revealing she has been using her products for the past two years to make sure they work. Hilton says her line, which includes moisturizers, eye creams, and a spray Unicorn Mist for glowy skin, is “pro-DNA” and “basically promotes cellular rejuvenation to help build collagen. It will take away any fine lines.”

And the international DJ promises that her line creates the “perfect [product] so girls don’t have to do things like Botox and all of that.”

Hilton told Page Six her two secrets to ageless skin are, “Stay out of the sun and always keep your skin hydrated.”

Hilton also gets regular facials. The entrepreneur explained to Page Six that she wanted to create a line of all-natural anti-aging products so young women could skip the invasive procedures.

“So many young girls are turning to cosmetic surgeries and invasive procedures, at an even younger age than before, and I want to help show them that there is a better way and it is possible to stay looking young and radiant without all of that.”

While Hilton’s long-awaited skincare line boasts an array of products, she admits that her eye cream is her favorite.

“The eye cream is my secret finishing touch to my regimen, especially after all my traveling and late night DJ-ing.”

While her skincare line is new, Paris Hilton has a long history in the beauty business. The former Simple Life star has a makeup collection called Paris Hilton Cosmetics and she recently released her 24th scent for Paris Hilton Fragrances, putting her on par with fellow perfume queen Britney Spears.

Paris Hilton Skincare is available now, with prices ranging from $29 for the facial cleanser to $115 for the serum.