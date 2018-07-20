Margot Robbie Shows Off Bikini Body On Surfing Trip With Her Husband

Taut midriff and surfing dispels lingering pregnancy rumors for actress.

Actress Margot Robbie and her husband British assistant director Tom Ackerley currently find themselves vacationing in Costa Rica. The actress enjoyed some surfing as she rode the waves in a cute string bikini from Solid & Striped’s 2018 swimwear line.

Robbie, 28, showed off her adventurous side and her fit body on her yellow surfboard, according to a report from The Daily Mail. The actress wore tiny black string bikini bottoms and a black cropped swim top. She kept her hair pulled back from her face in a half up/half down style that featured a messy bun atop her crown. The actress also entered the sea wearing dangly gold earrings and gold necklaces.

Later, after their adventures in the surf, the happy couple, who married two years ago in Byron Bay, took a romantic walk together and enjoyed drinks with friends on the beach. Robbie wore floral print shorts, a simple black tank, and sandals. The Suicide Squad actress placed a lovely flower in her hair for the casual fun.

She admitted recently that she hates doing things alone and always wants to enjoy time with her friends. Robbie said, “I never do anything on my own. I don’t see the purpose of doing anything if I don’t do it with my friends. I go mental when I am on my own; my thoughts are so loud it drives me insane.”

Margot Robbie out in Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/CIbOfkLqd6 — best of margot (@badpostmargots) July 20, 2018

While she enjoys some time in Costa Rica with her husband, rumors flew that the couple is expecting a baby. If seeing her in the sexy bikini surfing wasn’t enough to dispel them, Gossip Cop also managed to debunk the erroneous tabloid claims.

Part of the reason for the pregnancy rumors is because Robbie will portray late actress Sharon Tate in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino. When Tate was murdered by followers of the Manson Family cult, she was close to 9 months pregnant. Naturally, rumors flew even going so far as to say Robbie wouldn’t need to wear a faux baby bump for the upcoming movie.

Robbie also has Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey coming soon, and she’s set to not only play Harley Quinn in the film but also produce. Additionally, the actress also recently posted a trailer for Mary Queen of Scots on her Instagram account, and she portrays Queen Elizabeth I in the movie, which hits theaters in the United States on December 7.

Overall, Robbie is incredibly busy with her acting career, and it’s great to see her enjoying a bit of downtime with her husband.