Chick-fil-A Delivers More Than Just Chicken

Woman gives birth in restroom at Chick-fil-A, and the baby gets lifetime perks.

Chick-fil-A made headlines yesterday after helping an expectant mother deliver her baby in their bathroom after hours.

Robert and Falon Griffin loaded their car and left their house for the hospital on Tuesday night to deliver their baby girl. Before making it to the hospital, the couple needed to drop their other children off with a friend, who they met up with at a local Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas. Falon, who was in labor, needed to use the restroom, and the rest is history.

Robert posted the story of delivering the couple’s baby in the Chik-fil-A bathroom on Facebook the next day. The story went viral with over 75,000 likes and over 10,000 comments in less than 23 hours. People are amazed with the mother’s strength, and in awe of the story itself.

Although after 10:00 p.m. the restaurant was closed, the workers cleaning up heard Falon banging on the door and allowed her in. Store director Brenda Enriquez told KSAT-TV that when she opened the door, Falon was screaming, so she tried to help the couple by getting towels. Though the mom was having contractions, she did not expect to give birth anywhere but a hospital.

“I didn’t know I was going to have the baby in there. I was going to the restroom.”

Falon was in active labor in the bathroom. Once he found his wife, Robert said he could see the head of his baby beginning to crown. He told her they were going to have to deliver the baby in the bathroom.

After shouting to the manger to call 911 and bring clean towels, Robert said he soon realized the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck twice. Without telling his wife, Robert said he unwrapped the cord, potentially saving the baby. After two more pushes their baby girl was born into a Trump 2020 t-shirt.

Although it took another 15 minutes for paramedics to arrive, during the waiting time the staff at Chick-fil-A warmed up towels in kitchen to keep the baby warm, and relayed vitals to the first responders over the speakerphone.

Robert and Falon note that although a Chick-fil-A delivery was not planned, the mom and baby are healthy. Chick-fil-A said Gracelyn will have free Chick-fil-A for life and her first job is waiting for her when she turns 14, according to CBS. The San Antonio franchise’s owners also said that they are already planning Gracelyn’s first birthday party.