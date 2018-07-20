Donald Trump ‘Sex Pest’: Explosive BBC Documentary To Air In United States And Canada, How To Watch Online

A shocking new BBC documentary that aired in the U.K. earlier this month now comes to the U.S. and Canada, and here's how and when to watch.

Earlier in July, the Inquisitr reported on a new BBC documentary containing disturbing, never-before-heard allegations of sexual misconduct by Donald Trump. But the 30-minute program aired only in the United Kingdom, on the BBC’s Panorama series.

But that’s about to change as the new documentary, Trump: Is the President a Sex Pest?, is set to make its North American premiere, airing in the United States and Canada on Saturday, with a repeat broadcast on Sunday, according to a new BBC press release posted on Twitter.

To find out how to watch or live stream the Trump Sex Pest documentary, see the information at the bottom of this article. Broadcast, and online streaming, is set for Saturday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 a.m. Pacific. The encore broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 Pacific.

Trump has already been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by at least 19 women, according to USA Today. So what does the BBC film reveal that hasn’t been revealed already?

Trump: Is the President a Sex Pest? focuses on Trump’s activities in the 1980s, as Spin Magazine reports, when he was a fixture at drug-fueled sex parties populated almost entirely by young and possibly even underage girls. While the documentary says that there is no evidence that Trump ever had sexual relations with an underage teen, the documentary contains an interview with another male partygoer from that era who alleges that Trump did exactly that.

The man alleges that Trump was frequently seen approaching girls as young as 15 at the parties, where the crowd typically consisted of about 50 young women and as few as four older men. Trump turned 40 in 1986.

“We do know that he was having sex with them, no question about it. The next day or days after we would hear about it, he would brag about it to his friends and it would get around that he scored,” the man, who remains anonymous in the BBC documentary, tells the interviewers, according to the Daily Mail. “Maybe one or two girls at a time, which is what he loved to do.”

The film also features an interview with Barbara Pilling, who says she was one of the girls at a party with Trump and alleges that Trump approached her sexually when she was just 17, telling her, “Great. So you’re not too old and not too young. That’s great.”

Donald Trump with second wife Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993, when she was 30 and Trump was 47. Diane Freed / Getty Images

The documentary will air on the BBC World News channel, which is available on most cable and satellite services, including Comcast XFINITY, Time Warner Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, and others.

To live stream the Trump: Is the President a Sex Pest? documentary, viewers should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Trump Sex Pest program live stream for free.