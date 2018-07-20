Ariana Grande Defends Keeping Song Dedicated To Fiance Pete Davidson On Upcoming Album

Some fans don't think the track titled "Pete" should be included in the album

Ariana Grande wants the whole world to know just how much she loves her fiance, Pete Davidson. The love she has for him is so great that she’s even dedicated a song in his name on her upcoming album, Sweetener. However, not all of her fans feel that the “God Is A Woman” singer should keep the song in question and have even expressed this to the singer herself, but Grande is defending her decision to keep the song.

On Friday, E! News reported that some of Grande’s fans are upset over one of the tracks included in the “Side To Side” singer’s upcoming fourth studio album. Grande teased Sweetener by releasing the complete list of songs that will be on the album on Thursday. While singles such as “No Tears Left To Cry,” “The Light Is Coming,” and “God Is A Woman,” have already been released to the public, one of the tracks, “Pete,” has not and some fans don’t feel that it should.

To be fair, it is not a surprise that Grande, 25, is dedicating a whole song to her Saturday Night Live beau, as she revealed that she had a song called “Pete” already included on her album’s track list back in June. However, with Sweetener just a few weeks away from its release, it seems some fans are doubling down in their initial thoughts that Grande should rethink her decision to keep it as she and Davidson have only been together for a few months.

Sweetener (tracklist) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrandeupdatesx) on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

As to be expected, Grande isn’t having it and is whole-heartedly standing by the song, which she told one of her fans in response to a comment the fan wrote her regarding the song.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK; I won’t be offended,” Grande wrote. “Still wishing y’all all the love in the world,” she concluded.

However, not all fans are on the negative side of the fence in regard to “Pete.” One fan wrote about their excitement to finally hear the song as the track proves “their love is so true and kind.”

Grande also took the time to respond to that fan’s comment.

“Thanks. It’s a special song about the most special human being I’ve ever met. Also the song is sick. Thanks for your kindness.”

Although Grande says she doesn’t “have favorites” in terms of songs, “R.E.M.” is definitely high on her list. Fans all over the world will no doubt be all over Sweetener when it makes its debut on August 17.