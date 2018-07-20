Khloe Kardashian Slammed On Twitter After Using ‘R’ Word In Instagram Video

The reality star has since apologized for her choice of words.

Sometimes the wrong word just slips out. Just ask Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier today, the mother-of-one joined her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for an intense outdoor sweat session in what appeared to be Kourt’s backyard. Khloe shared a video of the pair and their trainer on her Instagram live feed, but Kourtney seemed to be having trouble with the process of connecting her cell phone to the Instagram live feed.

When they both become frustrated, the sisters can then be heard using the “r” world repeatedly throughout the video.

“Yes, you can you f—— retard,” Kourtney can be heard saying in the background of the video at one point. Soon after, Khloe can also be heard using the same choice word, asking her sister, “Are you f—— retarded?” while trying to figure out how to properly stream their devices.

According to People, the reality stars’ choice of words rubbed some people the wrong way. Both Kardashians have received some backlash from fans on social media already, with many fans tweeting directly to Khloe.

“I was watching your livestream on Instagram until you said the “r” word. You should pay more attention to your word choices especially since you have a huge following&don’t know who you could be offending. If True had a disability you would use a different word,” one fan wrote.

A few hours later, Khloe noticed her fan’s tweet and took the opportunity to apologize and own up to her mistake in choice of words.

“Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today,” Kardashian replied.

Once other fans noticed that Khloe had owned up to her mistake rather than making an excuse for herself, they applauded the reality star. So far, the tweet has gained over 1,000 favorites and countless retweets. Fans also took to the post to comment on Khloe’s “real” reply.

“That is how you apologize. Own your mistake, no excuses, apologize, and do better.”

“I’m so glad that this is a real apology and not one of those celebrity “I’m sorry you were offended” press releasing,” another fan chimed in.

It does not yet appear that Kourtney has apologized for using the word like her sister on her own Twitter page. And interestingly enough, Khloe has not yet deleted the video with “r” word from her Instagram account, even following the backlash and apology.