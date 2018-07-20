Asia Argento Reveals Picture of Anthony Bourdain Just Before His Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s death was a shock to many of his fans. The celebrity chef was aged 61 when he committed an apparent suicide by hanging in his room at a hotel in Kayersberg, France while working on an episode of his hit series Parts Unknown.

Asia Argento revealed a previously-unseen photo of the beloved chef just before he passed away. According to Page Six, the Instagram photo is accompanied by the quote from Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, which is the first part of the author’s epic poem Divine Comedy.

Translated in English it reads, “There is no greater woe than looking back on happiness in days of misery. Your guide can tell you so. But if you are so eager to retrace our love’s earliest root, then I will make it known as one who speaks with tears upon her face.”

A smiling Bourdain is seen seated on the passenger side a red open-top convertible with Asia Argento in Florence, Italy. The photo was reportedly taken just a week before his suicide.

Photos of Argento embracing French journalist Hugo Clement where published following Anthony Bourdain’s suicide. The photos were reportedly taken a few days before Boudain’s suicide.

Clement and Argento were seen in multiple photographs holding hands, hugging leading many to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Distraught Bourdain fans were quick to assume that an alleged romance between the two contributed to Bourdain’s passing.

Rose McGowan, Terry Crews, Patricia Arquette, Mira Sorvino and other #MeToo advocates collectively wrote a Los Angeles Times open letter asking fans to stop harassing Asia Argento and blaming her for the celebrity chef’s death.

“We are here to ask those who are angry and grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain. Asia is a survivor, just as we are, and her fame and outward show of strength does not make her any less vulnerable. Asia is not a headline — she is a human being, and she is in horrific pain.”

Doro wett, lamb kitfu, and other delicious food Ethiopia has to offer https://t.co/JDBkrx5BPI — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) July 19, 2018

Rose McGowan also wrote a letter implying that Bourdain and Argento had an open relationship describing their romance as “free,” and that the couple “loved without borders of traditional relationships.”

Bourdain was previously married to Ottavia Busia the couple had a daughter Ariane in 2007. There was reportedly no drugs or medication in his system when he committed suicide and the motive is unknown.

Celebrities and chefs from around the world reacted to Bourdain’s death. Former President Barack Obama celebrated his legacy and posted the viral photo of the two dining at a local restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam.