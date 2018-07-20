Julianne Hough Celebrates 30th Birthday With Amazing Surprise Trip Planned By Hubby Brooks Laich

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich love to plan surprises for one another, and he just pulled off a great one. The professional hockey player planned a surprise trip for his wife’s 30th birthday and she has already deemed it the best trip ever.
Heading into her trip, Julianne Hough shared some updates via Instagram noting that she was needing to pack for a trip, but she didn’t know where she was going. She explained that hubby Brooks Laich had planned it and even once she was on the plane, she didn’t know the destination. However, she did discover that two of her good friends were coming along for the trip and the Dancing with the Stars dancer was giddy over wondering what would come next.
This trip may remind some of the surprise trip Julianne recently planned for Brooks. Just a month ago, Hough pulled the same type of thing on Laich when she got him on a plane for a trip for his birthday without letting him know where they were going. It turns out that she took him to the Canaan Mountain Wilderness and they had a blast during their multi-day adventure.
Day 4 – canyoneering in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness!! I can’t even explain how much fun this day was! And I want to thank my wife @juliannehough for your thoughtfulness, grace, and love! There’s no one I would have rather spent these days with, I love you so much! #luckyman ???? pic.twitter.com/JEpY2NU29S
— Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) June 26, 2018
How could Brooks top this trip when it came to surprising Julianne? He went for the gusto and planned a surprise vacation to Machu Picchu in Peru. Laich shared a video on Instagram from Machu Picchu and Hough said she couldn’t even move at that moment, as the two were amazed by the spot where they were.
Hough posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram showing her sitting with Laich on top of a mountain, with the two looking out across Machu Picchu. Julianne said that Brooks had knocked it out of the park with this trip and that it’s always been a dream of hers to visit the area.
My husband @brookslaich knocked my 30th birthday out of the park… and all the way to Machu Picchu ⛰Coming here has always been a dream of mine and to be able to celebrate a monumental closing of a chapter and beginning of a new one, is truly indescribable! I have been on such a journey the last few years but especially in the last 7 months. Brooks has been there every step of the way supporting me in all of my out of the box, wild ideas and dreams… discovering new parts of me I didn’t even know existed. I couldn’t be happier turning 30 and feeling so much more of what life truly is about. #unfiltered and totally #unknown -Life is absolutely remarkable! Thank you Brooks for completely blowing my mind with your thoughtful and adventurous spirit! I love you so much I can’t even handle myself! #machupicchu #pachamamma #sunfather #bestbirthdayever #dressedtoimpress ???? #divinefeminine #spire #energyrich
Julianne went on to share some heartfelt moments on her birthday as she enjoyed her trip with Brooks. She noted that this was a celebration of closing one chapter and beginning a new one. The former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge explained that over the past seven months, in particular, she’s pursued wild ideas and big dreams, with her husband supporting her every step of the way.
Hough added that she couldn’t be happier turning 30 and she has certainly come into her own over the past few months. Laich was obviously thrilled to surprise his wife like this and these two have become one of the cutest celebrity couples out there. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have only been married for about a year and fans can’t wait to see what comes next for them.