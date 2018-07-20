Julianne Hough Celebrates 30th Birthday With Amazing Surprise Trip Planned By Hubby Brooks Laich

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Julianne Hough is living it up as she takes the trip of a lifetime with hubby Brooks Laich to celebrate her birthday.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich love to plan surprises for one another, and he just pulled off a great one. The professional hockey player planned a surprise trip for his wife’s 30th birthday and she has already deemed it the best trip ever.

Heading into her trip, Julianne Hough shared some updates via Instagram noting that she was needing to pack for a trip, but she didn’t know where she was going. She explained that hubby Brooks Laich had planned it and even once she was on the plane, she didn’t know the destination. However, she did discover that two of her good friends were coming along for the trip and the Dancing with the Stars dancer was giddy over wondering what would come next.

This trip may remind some of the surprise trip Julianne recently planned for Brooks. Just a month ago, Hough pulled the same type of thing on Laich when she got him on a plane for a trip for his birthday without letting him know where they were going. It turns out that she took him to the Canaan Mountain Wilderness and they had a blast during their multi-day adventure.

Day 4 – canyoneering in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness!! I can’t even explain how much fun this day was! And I want to thank my wife @juliannehough for your thoughtfulness, grace, and love! There’s no one I would have rather spent these days with, I love you so much! #luckyman ???? pic.twitter.com/JEpY2NU29S — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) June 26, 2018

How could Brooks top this trip when it came to surprising Julianne? He went for the gusto and planned a surprise vacation to Machu Picchu in Peru. Laich shared a video on Instagram from Machu Picchu and Hough said she couldn’t even move at that moment, as the two were amazed by the spot where they were.

Hough posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram showing her sitting with Laich on top of a mountain, with the two looking out across Machu Picchu. Julianne said that Brooks had knocked it out of the park with this trip and that it’s always been a dream of hers to visit the area.

Happy birthday my love, ❤️B A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jul 20, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

Julianne went on to share some heartfelt moments on her birthday as she enjoyed her trip with Brooks. She noted that this was a celebration of closing one chapter and beginning a new one. The former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge explained that over the past seven months, in particular, she’s pursued wild ideas and big dreams, with her husband supporting her every step of the way.

Hough added that she couldn’t be happier turning 30 and she has certainly come into her own over the past few months. Laich was obviously thrilled to surprise his wife like this and these two have become one of the cutest celebrity couples out there. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have only been married for about a year and fans can’t wait to see what comes next for them.