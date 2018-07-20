Watch New York Mets Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The interleague 'Subway Series' resumes as baseball returns on Friday, with the New York Yankees hosting their crosstown rival New York Mets.

Major League Baseball returns on Friday after the game’s annual four-day All-Star break. The highlight of the second half’s opening weekend features the annual interleague “Subway Series” pitting the New York Mets against the Yankees. The Yankees come in with the second-best record in the Majors per MLB.com. The New York Mets are struggling to get out of last place in the National League East. The game will live stream from the Bronx on Friday.

While the Mets send fireballing righty Noah “Thor” Syndegaard to the mound on Friday, the Yankees may have the most interest in checking out the Mets’ Sunday starter, according to Pinstripe Alley. That would be the Mets’ 30-year-old ace, Jacob deGrom, who has been rumored as a trade target for the Yankees for at least the last month. But whether the Mets, whose season appears lost as they sit 16 games under the .500 mark and 13-and-a-half games out of first place, are willing to part with the Major League ERA leader is another question.

Jacob deGrom, despite a 5-4 record, has been the most dominant pitcher in baseball in terms of allowing the other team to score, with a 1.68 ERA, per Baseball Reference.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Major League Baseball “Subway Series” clash from Yankee Stadium, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 4:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, July 20.

Noah Syndergaard brings his 2.97 ERA to the hill at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Al Bello / Getty Images

The Yankees will get their second-half campaign underway with 25-year-old Dominican righty Domingo German, who turned in a solid performance against the Mets on June 9. German turned in six innings with three runs on five hits, fanning nine and walking no one, as Baseball Reference records. The Yankees won that game, 4-3.

While it may be too little, too late for the struggling Mets, Friday’s game will mark the return of Cuban slugger Yoenis Cespedes, who missed the last two months as he struggled to rehab hip and leg injuries, according to Amazin’ Avenue. Though Cespedes, who slammed eight home runs in his 137 at-bats before going on the disabled list, is expected to be slotted in at designated hitter on Friday, he may move to first base once the Mets start playing in National League parks again, after the Subway Series.

Domingo German has already defeated the Mets once this season, and will try again on Friday. David Maxwell / Getty Images

To watch the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Subway Series game live stream for free, use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Mets vs. Yankees matchup as one its “Free Game of the Day” offerings — on a weekend when every MLB.TV game will be offered for free.

That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Friday night New York Mets vs. New York Yankees live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.

Another way to watch the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees interleague showdown live stream, use the stream provided by MLB Network.

Fans who do not have login credentials to view MLB Network online can still watch the New York vs. New York showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees MLB matchup live stream for free.