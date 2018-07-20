Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Barely Speaking And ‘Clinging On To Romance,’ Shares ‘Radar Online’

'They have nothing to say to each other and they’ll spend hours in the house without uttering a word,' a source claims.

Are they on or are they off?

That seems to be the question that Khloe Kardashian’s fans are asking following the cheating scandal that rocked her world. Since the birth of her daughter True, the normally outspoken reality star has remained rather tight-lipped over her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and his infidelity. And while the Inquisitr recently reported that the couple were going to couple’s therapy and taking the necessary steps to try and repair their romance, a new report shares that things are not looking too bright for the couple’s future.

According to Radar Online, things are not going well at all for Thompson and Kardashian. In fact, one source claims that things are so bad right now, that the couple barely even speak to each other despite the fact that they’re living under the same roof.

“They have nothing to say to each other and they’ll spend hours in the house without uttering a word. It doesn’t help that they have nothing in common besides the physical attraction, and that’s suffering too.”

And not only is the couple supposedly not speaking to each other very often, but the source also says that Khloe and Tristan find one another incredibly boring and there is “no intellectual stimulation to speak of.” The couple has been seen hitting the town together, going to dinner and going on public outings, but the source dishes that these outings are very “forced” and Tristan usually ends up dragging one of his friends along just so he has someone to talk to.

Mommy and Daddy ???? @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

But her romance, or lack thereof, with Thompson isn’t the only thing that is weighing heavy on Khloe in recent months. A source claims that Khloe has become distraught over internet trolls who have had less than kind things to say about her daughter’s appearance.

“People tell her it’s garbage and she knows True’s as cute as they come, but it’s still caused her lots of sleepless nights and she’s shed many tears,” the source claims.

However, there is one bright spot in Khloe’s life at the moment — she’s really happy to be back in Los Angeles with family now. As the Inquisitr shared, the reality star recently told fans in a blog post that she loves being home. And not only does she love being in her house itself, which she claims she missed, but she also dished that she loves having True so close to her cousins.

“I’m over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home. I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!” Kardashian stated.