Rapper Offset Reportedly Arrested In Georgia For Probation Violation

The Migos rapper was on probation for a felony conviction when the vehicle he was in was pulled over for tinted windows.

Rapper Offset has been arrested in Georgia after police found guns in an SUV he was in. TMZ reports that the vehicle was pulled over for tinted windows while traveling just outside Atlanta on Friday. The Migos rapper found himself in jail as a result because the presence of guns put him in violation of his probation for a felony. The 26-year-old is scheduled to join Drake on his Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour starting on July 26. Neither Cardi B, nor their newborn daughter, Kulture Kiari, were in the car at the time of Offset’s arrest.

Before Offset’s rise to fame with the Migos, he already had felony convictions for burglary and theft, according to Uproxx. In April, 2015, all three members of the group (Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset) were arrested during a performance at Georgia Southern University’s Spring Bling concert. Charges included felony possession of a Schedule 2 narcotic, felony possession of a loaded firearm in a school safety zone, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The trio spent time in the Bulloch County jail. Offset was denied bail for that arrest, but each of the other Migos was held on a $10,000 bond. Offset served eight months during which he had a fight with a fellow inmate. He was charged with inciting a riot as a result of that fight. His release was granted in exchange for a guilty plea to that charge and a $1,000 fine. He also received five years of probation and was legally forbidden from entering four Georgia counties. The rapper was also arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license.

Offset has been arrested after cops allegedly found a gun in his vehicle https://t.co/UlvECjhnz6 pic.twitter.com/KclKQ7XZjn — Rap-Up (@RapUp) July 20, 2018

Life has been treating Offset well lately. Pop Crush reports that he and female rapper Cardi B were married in a secret ceremony in September. She tweeted about how special the ceremony was to her.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

The newlyweds welcomed their first child into the world on July 11. Cardi B took to Instagram with an announcement that simply shared the name of her firstborn with her followers.

The baby’s first name, Kulture, seems to be a reference to two albums by the Migos: Culture and Culture II. The baby girl’s middle and last names are the real name of Offset. Kulture is Offset’s fourth child. He has three other children from previous relationships.