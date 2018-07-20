LuAnn De Lesseps Breaks Silence After Returning To Rehab, Talks About Having No Regrets On Instagram

LuAnn de Lesseps is reflecting on her good and bad days.

LuAnn de Lesseps has returned to social media less than one week after checking herself into rehab.

According to a Radar Online report on July 20, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star shared her first post since entering treatment on Friday morning.

“Never regret a day in your life: good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons, and best days give memories,” read the message shared on de Lesseps’ Instagram story.

News of de Lesseps’ latest stint in rehab comes just six months after the reality star’s first stint and just weeks after her former husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their two kids, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she violated their 2009 divorce agreement by failing to award the children with half of their Hamptons home.

De Lesseps reportedly failed to set up a trust fund for her two children as well.

Although no details regarding her alleged relapse have been revealed by de Lesseps herself, a source told Radar Online that the mother of two began drinking a few months ago, despite having proclaimed she was six months sober earlier this month.

As fans well know, de Lesseps’ alcohol troubles began at the end of last year when she drunkenly trespassed in someone’s hotel room before reportedly assaulting a police officer and threatening the lives of others.

The source went on to reveal that de Lesseps remained sober for filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City but “never promised to be sober forever.”

As fans can see from the photo above, LuAnn de Lesseps claimed she was six months sober during a visit to The Hamptons earlier this month and also seemed to be on great terms with her former husband and their two children.

Earlier this week, just after de Lesseps returned to rehab, her co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel, and Dorinda Medley, assembled in New York City to film the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion. Unfortunately, due to her trip to treatment, de Lesseps was not able to make it to the filming, which took place at Cipriani’s restaurant.

To see more of LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.