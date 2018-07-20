Cheyenne Floyd’s Ex-Boyfriend Cory Wharton Says They ‘Want Ratings’ After Bristol Palin Joins ‘Teen Mom OG’

Cory Wharton seemingly weighed in on MTV's casting selection in a now-deleted tweet.

Cheyenne Floyd’s former boyfriend, Cory Wharton, who is expected to star alongside her on the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG, seemingly went on a rant about MTV’s latest casting announcement on Twitter on July 19.

After learning that Bristol Palin, daughter of politician Sarah Palin, had been added to the Teen Mom OG cast just weeks after he and Floyd joined the show, Wharton took to his social media page and suggested that all MTV was concerned with was ratings.

“Out with the old, in with the new. You guys are boring they want ratings,” Wharton wrote, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

As the outlet explained, Wharton’s message appeared to be written to the former cast members of the show, including Farrah Abraham, who was fired from the series earlier this year to due her career in adult entertainment.

Although Wharton later deleted the message, he didn’t do so before receiving a response from another member of the Teen Mom OG cast. As some may have seen, Tyler Baltierra caught wind of Wharton’s post and responded to the message by agreeing with the former Challenge star’s claims.

“Dude it’s so true though,” Baltierra tweeted, along with a laughing emoji and a hand-clapping emoji.

“I can’t wait till I can really talk,” Wharton later added.

Bristol Palin confirmed her addition to the Teen Mom OG cast with the photo below on Instagram earlier today.

While both Cory Wharton and his former girlfriend, Cheyenne Floyd, both have Instagram accounts, they are each marked private.

Floyd and Wharton reportedly began filming with the show weeks ago after MTV chose to surpass their previous options of Mackenzie Standifer or Mackenzie McKee. As fans may recall, both women were rumored to be in talks to join the show but ultimately, the network decided that neither one of them were a good choice.

“[The network] realized that the fans weren’t going to be excited about either option,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in June. “So they continued to look.”

A short time later, they decided on Floyd and Wharton, who have since begun filming scenes in Los Angeles.

“It’s official,” the source said. “The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 is expected to air on MTV this fall.