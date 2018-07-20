‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Comic-Con Trailer All But Confirms Rick Grimes Fate

Rick Grimes is the first character to appear in the latest full-length Walking Dead trailer, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con. Andrew Lincoln, who plays the iconic character, reportedly confirms his departure.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead gets an October 7 premiere date on AMC, according to the Verge.

The ninth season picks up where things left off in the finale of Season 8, after an unspecified time jump. Rick Grimes appears to be in charge trying to bring all sides together, including The Saviors.

Negan appears in the trailer with a fuller beard. He is in his prison cell taunting Rick about the impending collapse of his leadership. Another scene in the trailer shows the group of survivors working together. However, there are hints of a revolt as Maggie demands that she be allowed to assume leadership, reminding Rick of his promise to step aside.

The trailer also teases a civil war between The Saviors, the Kingdom, and the remaining survivors.

Several new characters are introduced in a clip. They are seemingly being interviewed by Father Gabriel, who seems to have lost an eye to the mysterious plague he survived last season.

“You think you got all this on lock,” Negan is heard saying to Rick.

Daryl is seen assaulting an unknown character as he seems to partner up with Maggie to overthrow Rick. Michonne also doubts the survivors’ ability to forgive each other.

“This will be my last season on the show. We’re so proud of the work that we’ve done this season. My relationship with Mr Grimes is far from over.” – Andrew Lincoln on Rick’s fate on #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8c0hv354u8 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 20, 2018

During The Walking Dead Comic-Con panel, Andrew Lincoln addressed the long-standing rumor confirming his departure from the series after nine years, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I want to say something because there seems to be an elephant in the room. This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes. Now hear me out, please. I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people that make this show. I promise not to cry, I’ve done enough crying onscreen.”

Lincoln made an emotional tribute to the fan-favorite character, and went on to tell fans what they can expect in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead.

“We’re deeply, deeply proud of the work we’ve done this season. I’m really, really excited about this season. I think there are two episodes that for me that are my favorites since the pilot….This has always been an ensemble and it will continue to be an ensemble. No one is bigger than the story, and the story this year is unbelievable.”

The Whisperers seem to be the new villains for Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Other glimpses seem to show that Maggie appears to have given birth during the time jump, and suggests that tension builds between Rick and Daryl. The trailer all but confirms that Rick Grimes will lose his grip on power, and suggests that he may be killed by his own people or the new villains.