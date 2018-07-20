Spencer Pratt Openly Vying For An Invite To Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

The reality star has a personal connection with Baldwin's father

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just got engaged, but their upcoming wedding is already looking like the place to be. Sources have gone on record claiming the two aren’t looking for a star-studded spectacle when they say their “I do’s” and just want their wedding to be close friends and family. While he may not be family or even a close friend, former star of reality-TV series, The Hills, Spence Pratt, is letting it be known that he really, really wants an invite to the wedding regardless.

A source recently told ET that at this current time, “Justin and Hailey are enjoying their time as a newly engaged couple”. It was reported that Bieber, 24, had been “planning” his proposal to Baldwin, 21, for “a couple weeks” and now that he has “a weight has been lifted off his shoulders”.

For a while it seemed like the two were ready to get married right away, leaving fans to think that their wedding could happen sooner than expected as they had already begun planning for their upcoming walk down the aisle. However, it would appear that the only thing that’s been decided so far is who will be attending the wedding.

It’s no secret that couple is opting for an intimate wedding with just family and friends in attendance, which means fans shouldn’t expect to see a bunch of A-list celebs being added to the guest list. However, the wedding won’t be completely without high-profile guests as Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, her actor uncle, Alec Baldwin, and her fellow fashion model cousin, Ireland Baldwin, are expected to be going. In fact, Ireland is expected to be in the wedding serving as a bridesmaid.

All of this considered, it would seem that Pratt’s chances of receiving a wedding invite are seriously looking grim. However, Pratt, 34, might stand a very small chance as he has somewhat of a personal connection to Baldwin’s father.

Stephen and Pratt appeared on the second season of the reality-TV show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! together. Furthermore, Stephen “baptized” Pratt on the show and since the news of Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement spread, Pratt has been reaching out to The Usual Suspects actor personally.

“I was telling my weight lifting coach, ‘God, I wish I stayed in more contact with the man who baptized me in a Costa Rican river on a reality show, because I would be going to the JB/Hailey frickin’ wedding. I’ve been DM’ing him like, ‘Hey, hey.'”

It would appear that Pratt has also met the “What Do You Mean?” singer as well, so perhaps the two were able to bond at least enough for him maybe to get an invite.

GAME OVER A post shared by SPENCER PRATT (@spencerpratt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:24pm PDT

While the guest list situation might be taken care of for now, Baldwin and Bieber are now in the midst of trying to figure out where to have their wedding. According to a source, the couple has two potential wedding destinations in mind.

“The couple has discussed where they would have their wedding, in either Canada or somewhere in the States (NY or LA). They’ve thrown around the idea of having it in possibly both, but it’s still the early stages of planning.”

However, the two don’t seem to be too concerned about this detail or any wedding details for that matter as they “are trying to enjoy the excitement of engagement before fully diving into wedding planning”.