Britney Begins Her Three Sold Out Atlantic City Shows With A Rough Start

The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey is one of the most upscale and luxurious casinos in the gambling city. The biggest and brightest performers have graced their event stage and this year is no different. For the casino’s summer long 15th birthday celebration they managed to snag Britney Spears to perform. Spears is performing three sold-out shows at the event center in the casino as a part of her “Piece of Me” tour. Spears’ fans sold out the shows in record time, which is pretty shocking considering her first performance last night was a little “Toxic.”

According to Philadelphia Magazine, Spears danced and performed a 90-minute spectacle but did not sing a single word.

“She seemed to make little effort to move her mouth in time with the lyrics coming from the massive speaker array in the Borgata’s 2,000-seat Event Center. If you’ve ever seen the hilarious Bad Lip Reading videos on the Internet, it looked a little bit like that.”

But when you go and see Britney, you go for the spectacle, not for her singing. Her dancing was top notch as were her backup dancers, it was complete with circus stunts and crazy lasers.

The Philadelphia Magazine reviewer stated, “It’s one big dance party. I didn’t sit down once during the show, and I didn’t see anybody else sitting either.”

She did speak to the audience occasionally, especially when introducing a song. For instance, she shouted “Are you ready to break the ice, Atlantic City?!” before performing “Break the Ice.”

Chiang Ying-ying / AP

Britney will perform again tonight and Saturday at the Borgata. This is her first big tour since her residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas from 2013-2017. The Vegas shows sold nearly 1 million tickets, grossing more than $140 million. After Atlantic City, she’ll head up to New York and then to Europe to continue the tour based off her Vegas residency.

Spears also raised $1 million to help open the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NVCCF) Britney Spears Campus in 2017 from her Las Vegas ticket sales. According to the NVCCF website, the campus “will combine more than 45 programs and services for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, in addition to adults diagnosed with cancer.”

While reviews are mixed on her lack of singing, people still love Britney. Much of her “Piece of Me” tour sold out, including these three in Atlantic City, proving that Britney is a legend and may very well continue to be around for a long, long time.