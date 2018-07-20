Bad News For U.S., Russian Ministry Of Defense Releases Videos Of Nuclear Weapons That Top Army’s Arsenal

Two weapons may be ready for launch as early as 2020.

More bad news for the U.S. today as the Russian Ministry Of Defense releases videos of nuclear weapons that top the United States Army’s own.

The videos were sprung on the public Thursday from Kremlin’s Ministry of Defense. The tapes include footage of a hypersonic missile capable of holding a nuclear warhead, an unlimited range nuclear missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile, and a hypersonic air-to-ground missile.

Anonymous sources are reporting that the hypersonic air-to-surface missile has already been tested by the Russian military three times. An intelligence report also claims that the missile is being developed for use with strategic bombing technology.

“I want to tell all those who have fueled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country’s development: You have failed to contain Russia,” Putin said during a speech in March.

Two of the weapons debuted at his address will allegedly be ready as early as 2020.

CNBC reports that the Kremlin is assumed to have more weapons in their possession than the rest of the world. The White House has not yet commented on whether the new nuclear weapons developments were mentioned at the Helsinki summit. U.S. president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met Monday to discuss relations between the two countries.

Inquisitr previously reported that Trump was shown evidence that Putin ordered the DNC hacks committed by Russian intelligence during the 2016 presidential election two full weeks before his election. President Trump did not choose to act on this information and invited Putin to the White House less than 24 hours after the report was released.

Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images

James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, was amongst the top officials who filled Trump in during the January 2017 meeting. Clapper noted that the president acted with “some skepticism” at the time.

Trump associates, as well as U.S. intelligence officials, are still unaware of what Trump and Putin discussed in their one-on-one meeting Monday.

Dan Coats, appointed by Trump, discussed the Helsinki summit at a security conference Thursday.

“I don’t know what happened in that meeting,” Coats said. “I think as time goes by and the president has already mentioned some of the things that happened in that meeting, I think we will learn more.”

He added, “If he had asked me how that should be conducted I would have suggested a different way, but that’s not my role, that’s not my job. So it is what it is.”