Stephen King Burns Trump, Putin With Tweet

Famed horror writer Stephen King blasted President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a unique way. According to the Huffington Post, King tweeted a quote from George Orwell’s novel, Animal Farm.

“George Orwell on Trump and Putin, in 1945: ‘The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which,'” King tweeted.

Animal Farm is often thought of as an allegory about the rise of Authoritarianism, reminiscent of the Russian Revolution in 1917, according to Salon. In it, the animals on the farm realize they are being exploited and chase the humans off the farm. Then, two pigs emerge, Napoleon and Snowball, both offering differing ideas of how to run the farm. After convincing most of the animals that Snowball is wrong, Napoleon takes control. Right away, he begins to make all major decisions, giving himself more liberty and luxury than other animals, lying, and blaming others for their failing crops. Though the rest of the animals have concerns, they are in constant fear that the “humans” will return to rule.

The quote King tweeted is from the last moment of the novel when the animals realize that the pigs, who assumed leadership, were just as bad as the humans.

Many feel that the comparison to Animal Farm is apropos of the Trump presidency.

“Trump also breaks presidential norms, such as profiting from his personal business while serving as president, appointing family members to government offices… Trump and Napoleon both play upon the fears of their constituents, to cast themselves as indispensable protectors.”

This isn’t the first time King has called out President Trump. In a tweet from 2016, King said: “My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win.”

But King doubts President Trump will even see his latest tweet. As King told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, in May, Trump blocked the writer on Twitter because he suggested that “he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there.”

Since Trump has blocked King on Twitter, it’s likely he won’t see another of the author’s recent tweets, posted on Monday after the summit in Helsinki, where many believe Trump committed treason against the U.S. by disregarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. King’s tweet was one word, but it speaks volumes.