Jason Mraz Opens Up About His Sexuality And Experiences With Men

Mraz came out in a beautiful love poem dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

Jason Mraz has earned himself a strong fan following with his happy, positive, love-filled lyrics and his boy-next-door charm. Over the years, Mraz has been open about his feelings on life and love through his music, and now he’s stepping out of his shell a bit more by talking about his sexuality and his sexual experiences with men.

“Mr. A-Z” has recently revealed that he has had relationships with men in the past, even during his courtship with his now-wife, Christina Carano. In honor of Gay Pride Month, the 41-year-old penned a love note to the LGBTQ community, which he ended with the line “I am bi your side.” The play on words captured the attention of many and Mraz soon made headlines for coming out as bisexual.

During an interview with Billboard, Mraz addressed the speculation the line sparked.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” he said on Thursday, July 19. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?'”

Mraz went on to credit his wife for helping him to better understand his sexuality.

“And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

According to People, Mraz and Carano, who is a former coffee shop owner, met through mutual friends in 2007, but didn’t start dating until 2011. Finally, in October, 2015, the two tied the knot after four years of dating.

While chatting with The Osider, Mraz said,

“I felt an instant connection to her and have admired her integrity and practices since day one. She is whole-hearted in every action, is extremely generous, completely drama-free, and has the most intuitive-genius-mind in the kitchen. Not to mention her smile absolutely melts me.”

The singer was raised by divorced parents in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and attended performing arts college before dropping out to do janitorial jobs. He then relocated to California to pursue his dream of making it in the music industry.

During the interview, Mraz also discussed his struggles with his record label, and shared that he even considered totally quitting music. He told Billboard that his record label, Atlantic Records, had rejected most of his new material, and he felt like he was losing his “moxie.” But after making his Broadway debut in the musical Waitress alongside Sara Bareilles, his passion was reignited.