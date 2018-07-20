San Diego Comic-Con 2018: ‘Vikings’ Season 5 Return Date And New Trailer

Lagertha runs all the way to England to escape Ivar the Boneless -- will she side with Alfred the Great against her own kind?

For those who have been eagerly awaiting a premiere date for the return of Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings, the news finally came during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. In addition, a brand new trailer has been released to tease fans about what will go down when the historical drama series returns.

While fans were hoping for a relatively close return date for Vikings, having already had to endure six months without their fix, it seems there is still a long wait yet. At the Vikings panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the announcement was made that the second half of Season 5 will premiere on Friday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Yes, that means that there are still 131 days left to wait until Season 5 of Vikings returns.

History Channel has also released the following synopsis for the Season 5 return of Vikings.

“Season 5 returns on November 28 with the arrival of a legendary Viking, the famous Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), who causes further upheaval in a Kattegat still reeling from Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) becoming its King. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) flee Ivar’s murderous forces with Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), Ivar’s tyrannical reign over Scandinavia ushers in a new Dark Age, the likes of which have never been seen. Ultimately, Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged by the sons of Ragnar and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot who has declared himself a God on earth. Meanwhile, in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) battles the elements and his own settlers’ desire for revenge, to forge a Viking colony on the beautiful and desolate landscape.”

In addition, Season 6 of Vikings is currently being filmed in Ireland according to Deadline. So, viewers also have news on the next season to look forward to while they wait for the Season 5 return.

While it seems like a long time to wait until November 28, there is no need to despair as History Channel also released the brand new trailer for Season 5 during their San Diego Comic-Con panel. Which means there is plenty of time to analyze it and try to predict what will happen when the series returns in November.

The trailer, which runs for well over two and a half minutes, opens with Ivar the Boneless commenting, “These are the days for rejoicing,” as he announces himself as the new king of Kattegat.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

It is also revealed that after Lagertha’s defeat at Kattegat, her and Bjorn, along with Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), left the thriving town in a hurry, meaning they are still alive when Season 5 of Vikings returns. However, Ivar is determined to bring them down.

Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) is still struggling with his relationship with his brother, Ivar, when Season 5 of Vikings returns. And, as the Season 5 trailer progresses, Hvitserk is seen standing next to Bjorn, who is wanting to reclaim Kattegat from Ivar.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Lagertha has run all the way to England from Kattegat. She is offered refuge in England by Alfred the Great (‎Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). But, it will come at a cost: Lagertha will have to help England defeat her own people.

Will she do it?

Only by tuning into Season 5 of Vikings will you find the answer!

You can view the trailer for the Season 5 return of Vikings below.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.