Selena Gomez Reportedly Hoping For A Birthday Gift From Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is about open a new chapter in her life as the “Wolves” singer turns 26 on July 22. While there’s no word yet how she plans to spend her birthday weekend, Hollywood Life recently reported that the former Disney Channel star is hoping to receive a birthday gift from her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

To be fair, Bieber, 24, is not obligated to give the “Back To You” singer anything whatsoever as he has moved on from their eight-year, on-and-off relationship and is now happily engaged to fiancée, Hailey Baldwin.

However, an insider is claiming that Gomez would like a birthday gift from the “Sorry” singer nonetheless, but the gift she has in mind doesn’t actually require Bieber to shell out any money. In fact, the gift isn’t even something that Gomez can physically unwrap and no, it’s not along the lines of “a phone call or text” either.

“The one thing Selena is hoping Justin will give her for her birthday this weekend is peace and quiet. She is finally in a good place, having really moved on from their relationship, so Selena kinda hopes Justin does not stir anything up with her by sending her a gift, flowers, or even trying to reach out with a phone call or text.”

After calling their relationship off yet again back in March, fans were probably hoping that couple, famously dubbed, “Jelena”, would get back together again eventually. However, shortly thereafter, Bieber began hanging out with Baldwin, 21, who happened to be another one of the “Baby” singer’s former flames as they previously dated from 2015-2016. While the two never actually confirmed that they were dating, fans were shocked when the rumored couple got engaged on July 7. Since then, both Bieber and Baldwin have confirmed that their engagement is the real deal.

Gomez has handled the engagement news very well and multiple sources have reported that the “Hands To Myself” singer didn’t care and couldn’t be bothered to let the news have any effect over her life. Therefore, the insider claims Gomez feels it would be “awkward” and perhaps “disrespectful” for Bieber to acknowledge her on her birthday.

“Selena totally respects Justin and his relationship with his new fiancée, Hailey, so she feels it would be awkward and maybe even disrespectful to Hailey for Justin to wish Selena a happy birthday. So the only thing Selena really wants from Justin for her birthday this year, is for him to be happy and not reach out in any way.”

Granted, Gomez knows her ex-beau better than anyone, but the chances that Bieber will reach out to her on her birthday seems very unlikely as he really does seem to be in a really good place with Baldwin and not to mention, happy. So fans shouldn’t be expecting a love triangle anytime soon.