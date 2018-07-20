Aaron Paul’s Baby Daughter Wore Adorable Tribute To ‘Breaking Bad’ At Comic-Con

Aaron Paul brought his daughter to the Breaking Bad 10-year anniversary panel in San Diego.

The actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman on the hit series, held his 5-month-old daughter who made her Comic-Con debut dressed in a hazmat suit.

The 38-year-old actor wore a similar hazmat suit as Jesse Pinkman alongside Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.

Story Annabelle Paul stole the show as the audience erupted in applause, according to Page Six. The adorable baby effortlessly stole the spotlight from her famous father before Paul carried his daughter to his wife Lauren Paul, who was standing by the panel stage.

Aaron Paul married Lauren in 2013 and they welcomed daughter Story in February this year.

Not surprisingly, the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul was a point of discussion on the panel. The spin-off, which is focused on Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, is a prequel to the timeline of the original series.

Aaron Paul teased his potential appearance on the series leading to speculation about when the actor may appear as Pinkman.

Better Call Saul Season 4 will premiere later this year in August and co-showrunner Vince Gilligan shut down any rumors of Aaron Paul appearing in the upcoming season.

“You will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4.”

However, Gilligan gave fans a teaser about the iconic Breaking Bad characters in Jesse and Walter appearing in the spin-off.

“I will suspect we’d be sorely remiss if these characters didn’t appear on the show before it ended.”

According to Yahoo News, Gilligan affirmed his seriousness about the revelation, insisting that he’ll never “play games” with fans about bringing back those characters.

Better Call Saul has already introduced an iconic character from Breaking Bad with drug lord Gus Fring, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito, joining the series in its third season.

A Breaking Bad character has been confirmed for the fourth season — Lalo a character who was mentioned but never seen in the original series is set to appear.

When Aaron Paul voices his desire for a spin-off series, Vince Gilligan says that “anything’s possible,” giving a glimmer of hope.

During the Breaking Bad panel, Bryan Cranston recalls trolling Aaron Paul about the potential death of his character. Jesse Pinkman was originally meant to be killed off after the first season but Paul’s performance changed the minds of the showrunners.

“I would get ahold of a script, and even if I didn’t read it first, I would walk up to Aaron and go, ‘Oh, man,'” the actor recalled, laughing. Paul adds “He’d be like, ‘Hey man, it’s been a fun ride. You read the script, right?’ I’d say ‘No,’ and then he’d just say, ‘Oh,’ and walk away! Then I’d read the script, and I was alive still.”

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston also spoke about the surprising success of the series, which became a cultural phenomenon.