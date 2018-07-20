Demi Lovato Shows Off Her New ‘Blonde-Ish’ Hair After Relapse Rumors And Fans Love It

The singer recently opened up about her struggles to stay sober.

Demi Lovato is making a change after hitting a rough patch in life, and her fans love the singer’s new look.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to debut her new hair color, which she described as “blonde-ish.” The picture made an immediate splash, garnering thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“HOW COULD YOU LOOK THIS FLAWLESS?!??!” one person wrote in the Instagram comments.

Demi debuted the blonde hair after reports that she relapsed after several years of sobriety. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Demi’s hair change took quite some effort.

“On Monday, Lovato posted a new Instagram story showing off her new hair color, which was done by celebrity stylist Amber Maynard at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, using Joico LumiShine’s new ‘DD’ Crèmes and Joico Blonde Life Lightening Powder. ET has learned that the singer spent six to eight hours at the salon on Saturday and an additional four more hours on Sunday to get her new beach-blonde tresses.”

The change also comes as there’s a rush of attention on Demi’s love life. She was recently spotted with rapper G-Eazy, sparking rumors that the two are dating. Singer Halsey had dropped some heavy hints that G-Eazy had cheated on her, leading many to wonder if Demi was the “other woman” in the relationship.

But Halsey cleared it up, telling TMZ that Demi wasn’t involved in any extracurriculars regarding their relationship.

“Nah, they’re just friends,” Halsey said. “Just friends. Yeah, they’re cool, Demi’s cool. They’re just friends.”

Blonde-ish…… ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

It’s not clear if Demi Lovato’s hair change has anything to do with her reported relapse or if she’s trying to take a totally fresh start. She had already gotten plenty of support from friends in the industry, including rapper Iggy Azalea who said Demi was brave to open up about her problems in the new song “Sober.”

“I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it’s really hard to be honest with yourself,” Azalea told ET. “So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it’s something that is very admirable. I was very proud of her to see her write that song and put it out.”

Fans will get plenty of chances to see Demi Lovato’s new hair in the coming weeks. The singer has a series of shows scheduled in the coming weeks in California and Mexico.