Kim Karadashian Jokes ‘I’m Really Shy’ Along With Photo Of Herself Donning A Skimpy Bikini

There's nothing "shy" about the reality star's most recent photo.

If there is one thing that Kim Kardashian is definitely not, it’s shy. Today, the mother of three took to her famed Instagram account to poke fun at herself by sharing a sexy photo of herself in a bikini along with a clever pun.

“I’m really shy,” she joked in the caption of the photo.

The image itself shows Kardashian once again flaunting her amazing body to her legion of dedicated Instagram followers. The reality star sits at the edge of an infinity pool, leaning back on her hands with her legs out in front of her. Kardashian sports a skimpy white bikini that show off her signature curves on both the top and the bottom of the image. It’s clear that Kimmy has been hitting the gym hard and you can see both her leg muscles and toned tummy in the racy picture.

Per usual, the 37-year-old rocks a face full of makeup, even though it appears to just be a day at the pool. She wears her long, dark hair down as a few locks drape all the way down to the surface of the water. Kardashian does not disclose to her followers where exactly she is in that particular image but the background of the photo is picturesque with trees and mountains just behind the reality star.

Though the photo was only posted to her account less than an hour ago, it has already earned Kanye’s wife plenty of accolades with over 935,000 likes in addition to 7,000 comments and growing from her 114 million plus followers. It comes as no shock that many fans took the time to comment on Kim and her amazing bikini body while others applauded her for being so confident in her own skin.

“You’re far from shy hunty, you’re the true definition of confidence.”

“Why are you so pretty,” another fan asked.

“HOLY BODY,” one more wrote.

There were a few other fans who had less than nice things to say about Kim’s most recent image, with many accusing the reality star of using photoshop.

“Nah girl I was thinking the same thing it’s photoshopped she did something,” one fan wrote.

It does not appear that Kim has replied to any of her followers who accused her of altering the photo but Kim has made it clear from both her Snapchat videos and Instagram stories that she has been spending a lot of time with her trainer as of late. And recently, Kim even gave her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, a sweet shoutout.

“Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference. I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate & putting me on to this lifestyle,” she wrote.

Kim’s hard work at the gym is totally paying off.