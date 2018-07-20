‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, July 19: Justin Spies, Sally Advises, And Bill Visits Steffy

Justin does Bill's dirty work.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 19 states that everybody at Forrester Creations was preparing for the Hope For The Future relaunch. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are so excited that the day of the fashion show has finally arrived, and everyone seems to check in with Hope about the progress being made.

According to She Knows Soaps, Xander (Adain Bradley) told Emma (Nia Sioux) not to worry about Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and then went to check that his ex was actually leaving the country. Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) also told Hope that they would make sure that Zoe could not enter. Jake (Todd McKee) was once again in charge of making the show run smoothly, and he brought Hope and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) up to speed.

It was obvious that Zoe made an impact on Emma, and she was feeling insecure about Xander’s ex being in the same country. She asked Sally (Courtney Hope) if she ever worried about the two of them being alone together. It was obvious that she was concerned that Xander and Zoe were going to be alone together. Sally quickly nipped that in the bud and told her not to make the mistake of being jealous of Zoe.

Xander does make it to Zoe’s place and warns her to steer clear of the fashion show since it would be Emma’s big night. He warns her that security has been informed to keep her out, and she wondered if that was a challenge.

Waiting for the Hope for the Future fashion show to start like… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HaQIVFkU37 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2018

Liam (Scott Clifton) explained to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Hope needed him for the fashion show. On the surface of it, Steffy agreed with him but thought about Bill warning her about the two of them. Liam kisses he https://twitter.com/BandB_CBS/status/1020054714128318464r before he leaves.

Bill (Don Diamont) couldn’t wait to tell Justin (Aaron D. Spears) that Hope is pregnant with Liam’s child, and even did a drumroll to announce it. Justin tried to talk Bill down, but he was excited that the universe worked to put Liam and Hope together. He told Justin to attend the fashion show and try to further his agenda in any way possible.

Xander returned to Forrester and told Emma that Zoe would not be a problem.Emma is excited that her uncle has come to watch her dance. Little did he know that Zoe snuck in anyway. Charlie assumed that she was a model and granted her access. Zoe sees Emma and Xander kiss, and says that Emma will never forget the show. Justin takes a photo of Liam and Hope in an embrace. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.