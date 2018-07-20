‘Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Rumors Swirl That A Guy’s Been Picked, But Reality Steve’s Said It’s Up In The Air

People are starting to buzz over ABC's 'The Bachelor' 2019 season, with some believing that a guy has already been chosen to hand out roses

Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette journey to find love hasn’t finished airing yet, and franchise fans still have Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise to look forward to later this summer. The 2019 Bachelor season won’t film until this fall and begin airing in January, but there is already plenty of speculation swirling about who will be handing out roses. Has a decision already been made as talk show host Wendy Williams seems to be saying?

Much of the time, someone who finishes in the top four of one season goes on to become the lead in the next season. The franchise never goes with someone unknown any longer, although the last two Bachelor leads did break that tradition of tapping someone from the previous season. As fans know, both Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall were surprise picks brought in over other guys who were expected to be chosen.

In fact, both Arie and Nick were last-minute casting decisions when the network chose not to go with previous contestants Peter Krauss and Luke Pell. Given these previous shake-ups, gossip king Reality Steve has been consistent in recent months in saying that he doesn’t know yet who the next Bachelor lead will be. In fact, in a recent post, he kept it incredibly vague when asked by a reader by joking he thinks it’ll be a guy, and he hasn’t been willing to get much more specific than that.

Now, talk show host Wendy Williams has shared via her Instagram Stories that she’s heard a decision has been made. According to Williams, Colton Underwood will be the Bachelor for the 2019 season. Wendy brought this up during her “Hot Topics” segment on Friday’s show and it’s definitely worth noting that on her show’s website, the phrasing is much more vague in saying that it “could” be Colton, not that it will be Colton.

It’s easy to see why Colton would be considered by many to be a frontrunner. He dedicates a lot of time to his charity that helps people living with cystic fibrosis and he has generated a lot of buzz among Bachelorette fans. He does head to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but spoilers from Reality Steve have revealed that he doesn’t leave with Tia Booth or anybody else.

However, Reality Steve’s spoilers have previously detailed that he truly doesn’t think Underwood will be the next Bachelor. He says he thinks Colton would take it in a heartbeat, but he thinks having ABC feature him in three franchise seasons back-to-back would be overkill. In general, the gossip king says that he hasn’t heard anything all that solid about anybody being chosen, and in the grand scheme of the timing of this show, a decision likely won’t be finalized for at least another month, if not a bit longer.

These roses look funny A post shared by Wills (@stillwills) on Jul 13, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

Other names making the rounds include former Bachelor Ben Higgins, eliminated contestant Wills Reid, or either of the two guys left on Becca’s Bachelorette who don’t score Kufrin’s final rose. It’s worth noting that none of these three final guys reportedly head to Bachelor in Paradise, which does seem to make them more likely contenders for the 2019 Bachelor season over Colton or other Season 5 Paradise cast members.

Will Colton Underwood end up being the 2019 season Bachelor lead, or will it be someone like Blake Horstmann, Wills Reid, Ben Higgins, Jason Tartick, or someone else? Stay tuned for spoilers as the network edges toward making an official announcement and tune in to ABC on Monday night to see who Becca Kufrin eliminates next on The Bachelorette.