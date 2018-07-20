Kailyn Lowry Dashes Baby No. 4 Pregnancy Rumors

No, she's not pregnant with Chris Lopez's child after all.

Teen Mom 2 cast member, Kailyn Lowry, fueled speculation that she might be expecting because of a series of tweets she made on Thursday, according to the Hollywood Gossip. Kailyn tweeted to her 1.37 million fans on the social media site that she felt sick to her stomach and that she threw up later.

She tweeted,

“I decided we needed to get out of the house, so I told the boys to get ready to go to the park. As I’m getting ready, I call Isaac to bring me a soda cause I’m suddenly feeling so sick,”

Her fans on Twitter took her sudden onset of nausea to mean that she was expecting number four and ran with it. Some reached out to ask Kailyn if she was pregnant, while others asked if the baby could be Chris Lopez’s since the two are rumored to be dating again, according to the Hollywood Gossip.

In the end, 26-year-old Kailyn Lowery let her fans down easy, saying the nausea was just a case of taking Ibuprofen on an empty stomach.

And no, I’m not pregnant. I believe i threw up bc i took ibuprofen on a semi empty stomach — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 19, 2018

One fan, not willing to let go of the juicy gossip, tweeted that they were not buying that Kailyn Lowery got sick that way. They asked her to try again.

I take that all the time on an empty stomach! Try again! — Debbie Ring (@debbiering1) July 19, 2018

Twitter user, Kara Vanatta, who says she is a nurse, came to Kailyn’s defense tweeting that, yes, any NSAID can cause stomach trouble. Additionally, it’s listed on the label of bottles of Ibuprofen that you should take with food or milk if stomach upset occurs.

People saying ibuprofen doesn’t cause upset stomachs, I’m a nurse & yes it can. Any NSAID can cause upset stomach. — Kara Vanatta (@kara_vanatta) July 19, 2018

That’s not to say there’s not a baby No. 4 in the future for the young mom, and according to International Business Times, Kailyn discussed plans for getting pregnant again in the future during an episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.”

Kailyn Lowery said during the podcast that she wanted more kids, even though others had asked her why she would since she already has three children by three different dads. She explained that she felt like she just wanted one more. The 16 & Pregnant star added that “she would either look for sperm donors online or freeze her eggs so that she could have a fourth child when she’s ready.”

Kailyn Lowry’s three children are Lincoln, by dad, Javi Marroquin; Isaac, by dad Jo Rivera; and baby Lux, by dad Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez had differences in the past, but back in June, Kailyn revealed on her blog that the father of little Lux was her “first true love.” Even though she admitted that sentiment was kind of weird when she had children by two other dads.