‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Monday, July 23: Steffy Catches Liam & Hope, Insecure Zoe, & SORAS For Will

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 23, tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in for a rude awakening that will set off a chain of shocking events. Will (Finnegan George) gets a new nanny in the pretty Amelia (Nicola Posener), while Emma (Nia Sioux) seeks solace in the arms of Xander (Adain Bradley) after his ex, Zoe (Kiara Barnes), stole the show.

Emma will be absolutely devastated on Monday’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful. She had worked for weeks perfecting her dance routine and had even tailored the steps to suit the designs. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that she will be upset after Zoe makes a surprise entrance on the runway at the Hope For The Future fashion show. She will feel that after all her hard work and preparation, Zoe just stepped on the runway and stole the spotlight. Emma will turn to Xander for comfort.

It seems as if Will is growing up fast, well rather it appears as if Bold and the Beautiful has rapidly aged Will from about 5-years-old (Zane Achor) to about the age of nine, according to She Knows Soaps. It still remains unclear as to why the soap opera has aged the little boy so fast. Five-year-old Achor, who is Heather Tom’s son in real life, last appeared on fans’ screens in June.

RT if you’re loving this dance routine! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Yg7GetKrU0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2018

A growing boy needs a fitting nanny, and Amelia (Nicola Posener) will be looking after the youngest Spencer heir as from Monday, July 23. Currently, rumors are rife as to who Amelia could be a love interest for, with the popular vote going to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) who is currently involved with Katie (Heather Tom).

Steffy vehemently defended Liam (Scott Clifton) to Bill (Don Diamont) since she was sure he was being faithful to her and would choose her over Hope (Annika Noelle). However, Bill did point out that his son was supporting Hope and not her during the fashion show.

Do you think Bill is right about Liam? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OaOoKlUkC1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2018

According to Highlight Hollywood, Steffy will take Bill’s bait when he showed her a picture of Liam and Hope in an embrace, and she will head down to Forrester Creations to see for herself what is keeping her fiancé so occupied. She will make a shocking discovery that will lead her to make some drastic decisions later this week. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week point to the fact that Steffy caught Liam and Hope in a compromising position, and that she will feel so betrayed that she makes a deal with Dollar Bill. B&B airs weekdays on CBS.