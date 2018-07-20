Tom Brady Wishes Wife Gisele A Happy Birthday With Steamy, Bikini-Clad Photo

The supermodel turns 38-years-old today.

It’s easy to see that Tom Brady is head over heels for his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

In his latest Instagram post, the New England Patriots star shared a sweet photo as well as some touching words to honor the supermodel on her 38th birthday. In the steamy image, Brady and his wife appear together on the beach as they share an intimate kiss. Brady looks the part of a vacationer in a pair of red swim trunks that show off his tanned upper body. Gisele on the other hand, looks amazing as usual as she leans in to steal a kiss from her husband.

The mother of two looks absolutely perfect as she dons a pair of skimpy white and green bikini bottoms that tuck into her derriere. The swimsuit perfectly exposes her fit buns and toned legs and the bikini top is white in color. The model lets her curly hair flow in the wind and from the side angle that the photo is taken at, Gisele’s stomach looks incredibly toned and tanned. And the background of the image is just as beautiful as the image itself, with white sand and the ocean just behind the couple.

In the caption of the post, Brady says he wants to count the ways that he loves Gisele while also wishing her a happy birthday. So far, the photo has already gained a ton of attention from his followers with over 416,000 likes in addition to over 3,700 comments. Many of Brady’s four million plus Instagram followers commented on the image to wish Gisele a happy birthday while countless other fans took to the post to gush over the beautiful couple.

“Happy birthday Gisele, God bless you and your family.”

“You guys are too cute. Happy birthday Gisele. Enjoy your special day,” another fan wrote.

“Nice pictures. I’ve enjoyed seeing your vacation pictures… now let’s get yourself back to Gillette Stadium and aim for the 6th ring,” one more commented.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Tom and Gisele enjoyed a vacation with their kids in Costa Rica. The family was photographed in their beach gear as they explored rock caves and appeared to be having a great time. Brady even shared a photo of himself and his squad riding donkeys on their getaway.

After images of Brady in his swimsuit emerged, GQ shares that many people took the opportunity to body shame Brady for having what some refer to as a “dad bod.” But judging by his latest photo, it appears that Brady may be clapping back at the haters, showing off his hot wife as while proudly displaying his “dad bod.”