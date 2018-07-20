Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Happier Than She’s Been In Years’ With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been at the center of break up rumors for weeks. However, they aren’t showing any signs of strain. In fact, sources claim that Miley is happier than she has been in a very long time.

According to a July 20 report by Entertainment Online, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship is going very well. The longtime couple is said to be having a great time together and trying to spend as much time together as possible.

“Miley is happier than she has been in years. She’s had her ups and downs and finally feels as if she’s found herself and her purpose. She looks and feels healthier today. At this point, Liam is exactly who she wants in her life and they find every way possible to spend as much time together as they can. Even with their non-stop schedules.”

In addition, Miley Cyrus reportedly also thinks the break up rumors are funny. The former Hannah Montana star is said to want her fans to know that things are great between her and Liam Hemsworth, and that the break up rumors are completely false.

“She and Liam think the rumors of their breakup are funny. Everything is fine between Miley and Liam. She does want people to know that any speculation that a breakup is about to happen, is wrong,” the insider adds.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

As many fans already know, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation film, The Last Song, in 2009. The couple began dating and confirmed their engagement in 2012. However, the following year, the couple split but they reunited in 2016. They’ve been together ever since and are currently engaged again.

Although they’ve been together for a long time, the couple is not rushing to walk down the aisle. Sources tell the outlet that Miley wants to move at her own pace and doesn’t want to rush into marriage. The insider adds that Miley and Liam talking about getting married all the time, but that they choose to keep the details of their plans private. Cyrus is said to currently be focused on her music career.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth recently posted a cute video together via Instagram. The couple are seen dancing and having fun together in the car before Liam scares his fiance when he screams while behind the wheel. It seems the video puts to rest all of the break-up rumors floating around about the pair.