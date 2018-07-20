Rita Ora Sizzles In A Copper String Bikini Enjoying Summer ‘Mood’

'Girls' singer 'feeling' her body this summer.

Singer Rita Ora enjoyed herself in Barcelona, Spain aboard a luxury yacht today ahead of a big concert she’s scheduled to perform tomorrow. She thrilled her fans wearing a tiny copper metallic bikini.

Ora shared a glimpse into her relaxing time with her 13.6 million Instagram followers. She captioned the two images, “MOOD this summer lol.”

In the first image, the “Girls” singer is standing with one arm on her neck and the other arm holding back her blonde hair. She accessorized her barely-there bikini with several short necklaces, earrings, and fashionable aviator sunglasses. Her enviable cleavage and toned tummy are on full display in the photo along with several of her many tattoos.

The second image shows Ora lying on the boat’s deck enjoying some sun. Her hair is pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun.

Earlier today, the singer also shared a picture of herself in the same swimsuit wearing unique reflective sunglasses, and she captioned it “A little this and that before the show tomorrow! SHARE FESTIVAL I’m coming for you.”

According to a Hits Radio report, Ora recently explained her recent sexier Instagram posts. She said, “I’ve been doing a lot of sexy pictures recently. You know why – it’s summertime, I’m feeling my body right now, I’m feeling the vibes… I just like to own what I’ve got.”

Fans entirely appear to agree with the “How We Do” singer because they respond positively to the singer’s summertime fun ‘grams in the form of hundreds of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of positive comments.

The singer also teased the release date of a new album, which thrilled her fans as much or more as her Instagram snaps in the sexy suit. Before her show at the Manchester Arena last Saturday, Ora revealed that her new, long-awaited second album should release sometime this year, which is exciting news for many who’ve waited the six long years since her first album.

Ora hopes to see the album come out in November. She said, “I’ve been so back and forth with my label on this. Just making sure the music’s right. November for me, I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s my birth month.”

In fact, the singer celebrates her 28th birthday on November 26, 2018, and she said, “It would mean the world to me if that’s the day the album went out. I think that’s the aim thus far. I’m definitely putting it out this year.”

Ora’s fans have plenty to look forward to as this year moves forward.