Kathryn Dennis Discusses Boob Job During ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion; See Before And After Photos

Kathryn Dennis showed off her new assets during the reunion.

Kathryn Dennis and her co-stars were seen reuniting for the Southern Charm Season 5 reunion special last night and during the new episode, Dennis was sporting a couple of new assets.

Prior to production, the mother of two was taking a bit longer to get ready and actually caused a bit of a delay for her co-stars before revealing that she was having trouble making sure that her low-cut Michael Costello dress was sitting just ride on her new breast implants.

“What’s happening? We’re waiting on Kathryn’s boobs?” host Andy Cohen asked, according to a report shared by People magazine on July 20.

“This is very new for me,” Dennis explains, adding that her “girls look bigger.”

While Dennis didn’t go into detail about her decision undergo a breast augmentation, she suggested that she went under the knife because her natural breasts were not the same size.

“Perhaps they grew a little bit unnaturally,” she said. “But that’s okay!”

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series well know, Dennis has welcomed two children in the past four years, including her oldest child, four-year-old daughter Kensington, and her youngest child, two-year-old son Saint Julien. Dennis shares both children with former boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.

To see Kathryn Dennis’ new breasts, scroll to the right in the post below.

Below is a photo of Kathryn Dennis before her surgery.

In addition to showing off her new breasts during the Southern Charm Season 5 reunion, Kathryn Dennis was involved in an unexpected moment with her longtime co-star Cameran Eubanks, who admitted to seeing a change in Dennis in recent years.

“I view Kathryn in such a different light now,” Eubanks explained. “I view you now as more of a victim. I do. When Thomas [Ravenel] met Kathryn she was pretty much still a child. I think he took advantage of her and I think he manipulated her. He manipulated a lot of us into being against her.”

Dennis quickly accepted the apology of Eubanks and let her know that her words meant a lot. She also explained that because she felt like she had been mistreated in the past, she often acted out of resentment and anger.

“I know that Thomas is super convincing and to have you say that finally gives me affirmation that I wasn’t the crazy one. Finally, you guys see it,” she said.

Dennis then added that Thomas Ravenel has shown his true colors throughout the fifth season of Southern Charm and said she always knew that nature would eventually run its course.

The Southern Charm Season 5 reunion continues next Thursday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.