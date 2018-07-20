Baby Born Inside Of Chick-Fil-A To Get Free Food For Life

The newborn is also guaranteed a job there in the future.

We may as well just call her the Chick-Fil-A baby.

This past Tuesday, a baby was born at San Antonio, Texas Chick-Fil-A and it was as much of a surprise to her parents as it was to the staff who was working at the fast food chain that day. According to Business Insider, Robert and Falon Griffin were on their way to a local hospital after Falon started experiencing contractions. On the way, they dropped off their two other children at a family friend’s house but while they were in the car, Griffin realized that she urgently needed to use the restroom and so she went into the Stone Ridge Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 281 and Evans Road in Texas.

The Chick-Fil-A was closed but Falon banged on the doors of the restaurant, begging employees to let her in to use their restroom. When the woman got to the bathroom, there was no stopping the baby from coming out. A store manager helped with the birth by getting towels for the couple to use for delivery while Robert was the hero of the day, delivering his own daughter. Falon still cannot believe how everything went down that day.

“I didn’t know I was going to have a baby in there! I was going to the restroom.”

“I looked at her and said, ‘We’re going to do it right here, right now,'” Robert Griffin chimed in.

Robert and Falon Griffin had no idea this bathroom break would change their lives. Why Chick-fil-A will hold a special place in their hearts: https://t.co/b3JXx4y1l9 — KENS 5 (@KENS5) July 20, 2018

According to KSAT, it was a high-risk pregnancy but Robert was able to save his daughter’s life by untangling the umbilical cord, which was wrapped around his daughter’s neck twice. The baby, now named Gracelyn, was born around 10:30 p.m. that evening.

“All I cared about at the end of the day was the baby was breathing, and by the time they (first responders) arrived, she was pink, thankfully for those blankets for keeping her warm,” Falon told reporters.

The couple still cannot believe that they gave birth at a Chick-Fil-A, which has been one of their favorite restaurants for years. Three months prior to their daughter’s birth, they even bought a onesie from the fast food chain that reads “Little Nugget.” And since the Gracelyn’s birth, Chick-Fil-A is making sure that the family will be set up for life. Not only is baby Gracelyn entitled to free food at Chick-Fil-A for her whole entire life, but when she turns 14-years-old, the chicken giant has guaranteed her a job there.

Not too shabby if you ask us.