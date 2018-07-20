MTV Confirms Bristol Palin’s Addition To ‘Teen Mom OG’ As She Shares Filming Photo And Message On Instagram

Bristol Palin recently began filming for Season 8.

It’s official. MTV has just confirmed Bristol Palin’s addition to Teen Mom OG.

One day after rumors began swirling in regard to the casting news, MTV shared an article about Palin and included a couple of recent Instagram posts from their newest reality star.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” Palin wrote in the caption of a filming photo shared on Instagram on July 20.

In Palin’s photo, she was seen posing alongside her three kids, including nine-year-old Tripp, two-year-old Sailor Grace, and one-year-old Atlee Bay, as MTV’s production crew stood with their cameras behind her.

Two months ago, Palin reflected on welcoming her first child as a teenage mother.

“[Ten] years ago this week – my life took the biggest possible turn.. I was 17 and a junior in high school.. it took hearing your heartbeat for a positive pregnancy test to really mean anything to me.. and took holding you in my arms to realize my life was going to be changed forever.. I am so thankful for God’s plan over our life, and His grace that has covered us entirely.. my kids truly are my biggest blessing,” she wrote to her fans and followers.

Earlier this year, Farrah Abraham was seen butting heads with her producer, Morgan J. Freeman, who wanted to see her walk away from her career in the adult entertainment industry. As fans saw during an episode of Teen Mom OG in March, Freeman informed Abraham that if she didn’t quit, he would have to remove her from his show.

In the end, Abraham chose to walk away from Teen Mom OG and focus on other things.

In addition to news of Bristol Palin’s casting on the show, a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this week stated that MTV has reportedly added Cheyenne Floyd to the cast as well.

“They wanted five girls, like they have for Teen Mom 2 because it’s been working out well in terms of story lines,” a production source told the outlet.

The outlet went on to reveal that while many have claimed former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee will be a part of the show’s eighth season, that is simply not the case.

Bristol Palin and her co-stars are expected to be seen on MTV this fall in Teen Mom OG Season 8.