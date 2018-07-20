Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Reportedly Got Into A Huge Fight Over His Harsh Instagram Comment

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have had a very stressful week. The couple was at the center of some relationship drama and made headlines after Bendjima posted a harsh comment on his girlfriend’s Instagram account.

According to a July 20 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself on Instagram earlier this week wearing a floral thong bikini. Younes Bendjima seemingly didn’t like the racy picture and commented, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

Fans immediately began to speculate that there was trouble in paradise and that Bendjima may possibly be jealous and/or controlling over Kardashian, who often shares sexy snapshots of herself in skimpy outfits. Now, sources reveal that Kourtney was furious with Younes over his social media comment and that the couple got into a huge fight about his harsh words.

“[Kourtney] let Younes have it. She got into a huge fight with him over that, but honestly Kourtney is kind of used to that type of behavior from her men. As much as she pretends she is this strong fiercely independent woman, she is also very co-dependent and everyone knows this from her relationship with Scott.”

The insider went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have had similar arguments in the past and that she’s had to put him in his place more than once, adding that Bendjima isn’t the nicest person to be around. “Younes is an a*****e and he is cocky and isn’t always the nicest person, but he keeps her on her toes.”

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inqusitir, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kourtney and Younes are “fine” following the social media drama, and state that Bendjima was only “joking” when he posted the comment, but that his joke was “not perceived well on Instagram.” However, other insiders dished to E! Online that Kardashian was upset with her boyfriend’s impulsive behavior and that she’s tried to explain to him that posting photos is apart of her job and her brand.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently returned from a three-week vacation in Italy together. While they were there, their relationship to be better than ever. The couple showed off major PDA while spending time in Rome and Capri on yachts. Later, Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, joined the couple and they shared time together as a family. However, vacation is over, and it seems that the couple is back to real life and real stress.