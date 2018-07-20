D.C. Commissioner Fights To Revoke Trump Hotel International’s Liquor License Over President’s ‘Character’

A neighborhood advisory commission has given their unanimous support in an 8-0 vote to a petition that is seeking to revoke the liquor license of the Trump International Hotel. The basis for their claim is that the hotel is owned by Trump International, which is in turn Owned by President Donald Trump, and they feel that Trump’s moral character is poor enough that he should not be able to hold a liquor license. While it may sound far-fetched, it is a legal possibility that this could happen, even if only a remote one.

The ANC-40, which is the Area Neighborhood Commission that is comprised of several neighborhood groups surrounding the Trump International Hotel, met on July 11 to talk about the petition and see how everyone wanted to move forward on it, if at all. By show of vote, the support to move forward on the process of revoking the hotel’s liquor license was unanimous. The petition came from a request made in June in which a group of religious and judicial leaders petitioned the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to revoke the liquor license. Going through the ANC-40 was the second step in the process toward making this request a possibility as they would need to show support for it in the community.

Trump International Hotel W. Scott McGill / Trump International Hotel

According to NDTV, Washington D.C. has a law in place that states that liquor license applicants must be of “good character and generally fit for the responsibilities of licensure.” The petitioning group and ANC-40 have decided that they do not believe that President Trump meets that qualification of the licensing requirements in their statement of support for the petition.

“It is our considered view that Donald Trump, the true and actual owner of the Trump International Hotel, is not a person of good character, doesn’t meet the D.C. Code… requirements and therefore the license should be revoked,”.

According to Fox News, the petition states that Trump has a “long history of telling lies”, and a “failure to abide by the law and to repudiate associations with known criminals”. While the Alcohol Control Board (ABC) can accept the petition and review it, it doesn’t necessarily mean that have to do anything about it or even acknowledge it’s receipt. Most people in the area, according to the Fox News report, don’t think anything will come of the petition. In fact, quite a few don’t even support it.

Several neighbors of the hotel spoke up against the petition, worrying that revoking the liquor license will do nothing but hurt the bartenders and servers working there. Others were more concerned with the hotel losing revenue which would impact how much it is paying in taxes, while others worried it would hurt area businesses. Neither Trump International, nor Trump, has commented on the situation.