George Clooney Spotted On Set Less Than Two Weeks After Scooter Crash

Clooney miraculously survived a 60-mph collision two weeks ago.

George Clooney was spotted on the set of his latest project in Italy, helping out with props and generally looking no worse for wear after a terrifying scooter accident two weeks ago.

As TMZ reports, the 57-year-old was spotted by paparazzi on the Italian set of Catch-22, a miniseries which Clooney is directing and starring in. The celebrity magazine reports that Clooney was walking around freely, not showing any signs of a limp or any muscle or nerve damage. He was even helping the prop guys set up and move props.

That he’s alive at all is something of a miracle, considering what he went through a couple of weeks ago.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Clooney was obeying the old adage “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” in an almost literal sense, riding around Italy on a motor scooter like Italians do. OK, so it was Sardinia, not Rome, but the point still stands. Regardless, he was driving on the road to Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia when there was a horrible accident.

According to police, at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of a car “did not respect the right of way” and cut in front of Clooney.

Here’s The Footage Of George Clooney’s Brutal Traffic Accident [VIDEO] https://t.co/gxZFma9LZN pic.twitter.com/ukWH0O2FVj — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2018

Clooney, whose vehicle was going about 60 miles per hour at the time, slammed into the vehicle, according to The Smokeroom. He hit his head on the window of the Mercedes SUV and was thrown 20 feet into the air. You can see the video of the terrifying accident below.

The driver of the SUV called for an ambulance and stayed with Clooney the entire time. He was taken to a hospital and given a battery of tests, and his wife, Amal Clooney, joined him there.

Miraculously, Clooney escaped the accident with only the most minor of minor injuries, including a bruised pelvis. And after taking a couple of weeks off to recover, it appears that Clooney is now back at work.

Clooney has been in Sardinia, the Mediterranean island off the west coast of Italy, filming Catch-22, a “limited series” for Hulu. The six-part series, according to The Telegraph, will be based on the 1961 Joseph Heller World War II novel of the same name.