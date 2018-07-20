‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: New Season 5 Sneak Peek Teases Tia Booth, Colton Underwood Reunion

New 'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers tease that Tia Booth is all about Colton Underwood this summer on Season 5

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres soon and ABC has already confirmed that both Tia Booth and Colton Underwood will be looking for love in Mexico. Becca Kufrin eliminated Colton this week and after Tia showed up and admitted she had unresolved feelings for him and he has admitted that he was a bit stunned by how things went down. Now a new spoiler-filled sneak peek teases their reunion and fans are anxious to see whether the sparks fly between them.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Colton Underwood opened up after his Bachelorette elimination and admitted he was rather blindsided by Tia Booth telling Becca Kufrin she still had feelings for him. There was a bit of time that passed between when he was eliminated on Becca’s Bachelorette season and when he arrived in Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise, but some wonder if it will have been enough time for him to be ready to pursue a new relationship.

Viewers have seen in the past how sometimes guys eliminated in the same spot Colton was, who then went to Paradise, were still working through some residual heartbreak. For example, fans may remember this coming up with both Jared Haibon and Marcus Grodd during previous summers. Will this be an issue for Underwood too?

Colton Underwood Joins Bachelor in Paradise — and Tia Booth Is Waiting for Him with Open Arms https://t.co/kR6KLrjO3c — People (@people) July 17, 2018

In the new sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that Tia is heading to Mexico solely for another shot with Colton. The preview shows that Booth will get a little smile when she sees him walk in, but it’s not entirely smooth sailing from there. At some point this summer, Colton will shed some tears and talk about how he didn’t expect it to be like this. Booth will also cry at some point, acknowledging that she signed up for this.

The clip also shows Kendall Long smooching “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, noting that he’s making a great impression on her. Chris Randone admits he’s feeling some jealousy in regards to someone and it looks like Season 5 will be packed with all of the drama, tears, and romance that fans love to see.

Do Colton and Tia end up leaving paradise as a couple? According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, they are together briefly, but apparently, Underwood doesn’t see it working in the real world and ends things before they really get going. So far, the gossip king hasn’t detailed either Booth or Underwood ending up with anyone else, but he has acknowledged that there might still be some couplings he hasn’t uncovered yet.

☀️my neighborhood A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

As for that potential pairing of Kendall and Joe, Reality Steve says that they split before the end of filming, and she’s made some connections with others within the franchise since then. However, Long and Amabile seem to still be on very good terms and it sounds as if they may be casually dating at this point.

Could Tia Colton and Colton Underwood still end up together, despite the bad timing they’ve encountered previously? Will one, or both, of them realize that they have sparks flying with someone else from the franchise? Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise debuts on August 7 and spoilers hint that this could be a fun one to watch this summer.