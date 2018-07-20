‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 20: Bill Rubs Salt In Steffy’s Wounds, Hope Panics [Video]

New B&B preview video shows Bill pointing out Liam's priorities.

Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that Bill (Don Diamont) won’t miss an opportunity to point out the facts to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), while Hope (Annika Noelle) is frantic about an important detail of the show. The Hope For The Future fashion show will relaunch her brand with Thorne’s (Ingo Rademacher) fashion designs and Emma’s (Nia Sioux) dance routine. Everything seemed to be going according to plan until disaster strikes.

Bill has never had a more realistic chance to make Steffy his own. The news of Hope’s pregnancy renewed his desire for the brunette, and he is plotting to make it a reality. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that Bill will even make a request of Justin that will make him feel uneasy.

While Justin is at the HTFT fashion show, Bill will make his way to the cliff house. Once again, Steffy will let him in and he will begin his tirade of tearing down his son again. Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows a rather glum-looking Steffy with her back to Bill while he states the obvious.

“Liam’s not here with you, the mother of his child. Instead he’s with Hope, the mother of his other child.”

Thrilled about Hope’s baby news, Bill reverts back to making trouble for her and Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bTXneEjNXA #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/y9YtaXFSJ6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 19, 2018

Steffy knows that once again Liam has chosen Hope’s interests over her own, but spoilers state that she will defend the man who said he will marry her. She knows that there is an element of truth in what Bill’s saying, but she is choosing to believe Liam’s commitment to her, for now. She knows Bill’s agenda is to show her that Liam is not stepping up to his role as a father and as a life partner. Indeed, Bill wants those roles for himself.

Tomorrow’s episode of @BandB_CBS is going to be a good one!!! Make sure to tune in for our big fashion show! ✨ pic.twitter.com/LiUHvWfbxp — Nia Sioux (@NiaSioux) July 19, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Hope will find herself in a dire situation. Liam will be standing next to her when she makes a shocking discovery that can make or break the fashion show.

“Who’s gonna wear the showstopper?”

It seems as if there is nobody available to wear the shows topping piece, and Hope will be in a tailspin. However, a peek ahead at next week’s spoilers shows that Emma will be disappointed that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) stole her limelight. Will Zoe step up to the plate and wear the showstopper? It would be very ironic that the woman who was accused of stalking Hope would end up rescuing the fashion show. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS.