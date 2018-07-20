‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Reveals Official Title As ‘Apocalypse,’ First Images Released

American Horror Story Season 8 is officially being called Apocalypse. The season, which has been revealed as a crossover between Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven is highly anticipated by fans of the horror anthology series.

According to a July 20 report by Us Weekly Magazine, American Horror Story Season 8 will take on the apocalypse in some form. In the two newly released teaser images for the upcoming season, fans can see a tiny red baby, with clawed hands as a creepy bigger, black clawed hand reaches out to the child.

It seems that perhaps the child that was born at the end of Murder House, who was hinted to be the Antichrist, could come into play during American Horror Story Season 8. The new season could be all about the end of days leading up to the apocalypse.

“Murder house baby, when Sarah Paulsons character said a child born of the living and the dead would result in an Antichrist, the end of the world/’apocalypse,'” one fan wrote. Another said, “I wonder if this is the baby that was born at the end of Murder House????”

It was revealed back in June that American Horror Story Season 8 would be the highly anticipated Murder House/Coven crossover that creator Ryan Murphy had promised fans. Fans were thrilled to learn that many of their favorite former characters would likely be returning, and couldn’t help but hold out hope that Jessica Lange may also return to the series to reprise one of her former roles.

Murder House debuted in 2011 and starred Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange. Ryan Murphy has already promised fans that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman would all return to the franchise for Apocalypse, and that Joan Collins will also be joining the American Horror Story cast in Season 8.

Meanwhile, Coven starred Paulson, Lange, Peters, Farmiga, Bates, and Emma Roberts. The season focused on an academy for young female witches, who all found themselves in more trouble than they could handle, with their two leaders, a mother and daughter duo portrayed by Lange and Paulson, battling it out to become The Supreme.

Back in May, Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly that the new season would be something special. “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five. You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept,” Murphy stated.

American Horror story: Apocalypse begins airing on Sept. 12 on FX.